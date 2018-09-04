3 Things You Can Do to Stop Brett Kavanaugh’s Appointment This Week

Protest against Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Senate began its Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump pick with historically low approval ratings. People around the country have been protesting Kavanaugh’s nomination since it was first announced on July 9, but today marks a new and increasingly intense chapter of the fight to block the conservative judge; just 30 minutes into the hearing, a number of demonstrators were forcibly removed from the room.

Were Kavanaugh to be confirmed, his anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ stances would endanger over half the U.S. population for decades to come. But the opposition against him has, until now, been surprisingly weak. As Irin Carmon noted at Daily Intelligencer, his appointment hasn’t really felt like a national emergency “outside of the Twitter feeds of professional progressives who raise hell for a living.” This has taken the pressure off of Democratic senators in red states as well as pro-choice Republicans — two groups that are crucial in keeping Kavanaugh off the SCOTUS bench.

But, advocates insist, this is not a done deal. As activist Lynda Tran wrote in an op-ed for CBS, “Democrats can still win against Kavanaugh — if we make it clear that the public is with us.” Below, a growing list of rallies to attend, elected officials to call, and other ways to #StopKavanaugh.

Attend a nearby demonstration

Cities across the country are likely to hold their own protest or rally, but most major actions have been planned so far in Washington, D.C. Here they are:

What: Show Up to Stop Kavanaugh!

When: Tuesday, September 4, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: United States Capitol

Leaders from NARAL, Human Rights Campaign, and other organizations have lined up a number of speakers to “remind senators what’s at stake with Kavanaugh’s nomination.” Check out the Facebook event here.

What: Rally to #StopKavanaugh

When: Wednesday, September 5, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: United States Capitol

﻿The National Council of Jewish Women, Alliance for Justice, Move On, and other organizations are holding a rally on Wednesday evening. Check out the Facebook event here.

What: Rally to Stop Brett Kavanaugh

When: Thursday, September 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Groups, including the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, will hold a protest to send the message, “With our rights on the line, with the President implicated in a serious crime, this is no time to be silent or apathetic.”

Check out the Facebook event here.

Line the halls of the U.S. Capitol

Every day this week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., activists with Planned Parenthood Action Fund will line the U.S. Capitol’s halls outside of the hearing room to protest Kavanaugh. To confirm your attendance, RSVP here.

Call your elected officials

In late August, a number of progressive groups, including Indivisible — NARAL Pro-Choice America, and MoveOn — launched the website Whip The Vote, which makes it easy to figure out which senators to call. All you have to do is enter your name, telephone number, email address, and zip code, and the website will instantly give you the information you need.

The website also offers sample scripts to read to both a select number of specific senators, as well as Democratic and Republican senators in general. For example, in the script for red-state Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly, and Heidi Heitkamp, Whip the Vote would help you speak to the specific legislation that would be under threat were Kavanaugh to be confirmed.

“We know he’s ruled in the past to dismantle net neutrality, sabotage the Affordable Care Act, and block women from having abortions,” the script reads. “He’s also considered one of the most anti-environment judges in America. He wouldn’t have been on Trump’s list of 25 potential nominees in the first place if Trump weren’t confident that he would strike down the Affordable Care Act, overturn a woman’s right to choose or harm LGBTQ rights.”

To see where your senator stands, Whip the Vote also has a convenient Google doc that has elected officials sorted by how they’re expected to vote, and how you can contact their staff to demand answers.

Above all, activists stress, it’s important to not lose hope. “History has been shaped by people refusing to listen to people telling them that progress isn’t possible,” NARAL president Ilyse Hogue told Vox earlier this week. “We believe this is winnable and we’re putting everything we have into it.”