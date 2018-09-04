Dressing Like Cher From Clueless Is Cool Again

Cher Horowitz from Clueless is a fashion icon. Even during the minimalism wave that swept fashion over the past few years, hyper-feminine Cher and her yellow plaid suit remained in the back of our minds. But now, because everything eventually comes back in style, rainbow plaids are having a moment. They’re most effective when they’re in the form of a matched set that matches your BFF’s matched set, but designers are playing with the vibrant trend in all sorts of ways — brick-sized flip phone not required.
If you’re not going for rainbow-bright, rest assured that there are more subtle approaches, like jewel-toned heels or a dress that you can just throw on and go. We’ve rounded up 16 iterations on the trend we love.
The ‘90s Lookalike
Pink Check Denim Co-Ord Set
$145
at Topshop
In pink, it’s just this side of a Clueless costume. Available in sizes 0–14.