Dressing Like Cher From Clueless Is Cool Again

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer

Cher Horowitz from Clueless is a fashion icon. Even during the minimalism wave that swept fashion over the past few years, hyper-feminine Cher and her yellow plaid suit remained in the back of our minds. But now, because everything eventually comes back in style, rainbow plaids are having a moment. They’re most effective when they’re in the form of a matched set that matches your BFF’s matched set, but designers are playing with the vibrant trend in all sorts of ways — brick-sized flip phone not required.

If you’re not going for rainbow-bright, rest assured that there are more subtle approaches, like jewel-toned heels or a dress that you can just throw on and go. We’ve rounded up 16 iterations on the trend we love.

The ‘90s Lookalike

$145 at Topshop Pink Check Denim Co-Ord Set In pink, it’s just this side of a Clueless costume.

Available in sizes 0–14. $145 at Topshop Buy

The Fall-Ready Dress

$95 at Nordstrom Eliza J Faux Wrap Shirtdress $95 (was $150, now 37% off) Colorful plaid doesn’t have to be outre. This dress is work-, date-, and apple-picking friendly.

Available in sizes 14–24. $95 at Nordstrom Buy

The Skirt Suit

$99 at Urban Outfitters UO Checkered Double-Breasted Blazer This look is half Clueless, half Heathers. Pick your poison.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $99 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$54 at Urban Outfitters UO Plaid Notch Pelmet Mini Skirt $54 at Urban Outfitters Buy

When You’re Not Ready to Commit

$129 at & Other Stories Duo Plaid Platform Heels Test the trend out with a pair of shoes. These have a swinging ’60s vibe and would look great with a pair of socks for the fall.

Available in sizes 6-10.5. $129 at & Other Stories Buy

The Girly Option

$120 at Eloquii Tie Neck Ruffled Hem Mini Dress in Power Plaid If you like to dress in a traditionally feminine way, this dress has the ruffles and neck-tie to satisfy you.

Available in sizes 14–28. $120 at Eloquii Buy

The Neon School Skirt

$60 at Topshop Mixed Check Buckle Kilt Mini Skirt Pair with color — preferably something really bright.

Available in sizes 0–14. $60 at Topshop Buy

The Classic Tartan Pant

$79 at ModCloth The Savannah Pant in Navy A trendy but work-appropriate plaid that’s not gray. $79 at ModCloth Buy

If You’re Feeling the ’80s Comeback

$80 at Topshop Blue Check Trousers Slouchy work pants are effortlessly cool. Make a statement in this blue, red, and yellow plaid.

Available in sizes 0-14. $80 at Topshop Buy

The Versatile Dress

$109 at Nordstrom Chaus Banner Plaid Maxi Dress You know how good it feels to have a dress that you can throw on and wear pretty much anywhere? This dress falls squarely in that category.

Available in sizes S–XL. $109 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Wide-Leg Crop

$425 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sea Pop Plaid Cuff Trousers Two trends at once!

Available in sizes 0–10. $425 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For Those Who Prefer Elle Woods As a Style Icon

$67 at ASOS UNIQUE21 hero plus longline double breasted blazer in pink check two-piece Elle Woods would totally wear this — with a matching outfit for Bruiser.

Size 14–24. $67 at ASOS Buy

The Statement Piece

$32 at Asos New Look Crop Pants In Mustard Check Mustard plaid is a scene-stealer.

Available in 0–14. $32 at Asos Buy

The Best Midi Skirt

$269 at Nordstrom Lewit Plaid Silk Skirt This skirt has a bit more movement than traditional plaid pieces (they tend to be a bit thick).

Available in sizes 0–18. $269 at Nordstrom Buy

The Designer Option

$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue Milly Buffalo Check Mini Skirt This isn’t your average plaid skirt. It’s a punk plaid skirt.

Available in sizes 0–12. $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.