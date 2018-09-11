13 Suits That You’ll Want to Wear Out of the Office

If you’re used to thinking that suits come in exactly three colors — black, navy, and gray — it’s time to reimagine what a suit can be. The new suit is bright, smart, and a lot less corporate. It looks put-together but packed with personality. This season’s street style offers a lesson on how to wear it: Just add a white shirt, or, if you’re feeling bold, skip the shirt entirely and let the jacket act as your top. Shop 13 options below.
The One That Makes Business-Casual Fun
9-to-5 Stretch Work Pant
$50
at Eloquii
It’s more conservative than some other options, but adds a zhuzh to the workplace uniform. Available in sizes 14–28 in short, regular, and long.
This is an incredible suit because it takes a classic fabric and turns it into an true statement, complete with the flared pants, asymmetrical blazer, and velvet blazer tie. Brava. Available in sizes 14–28.
If dresses just aren’t your thing, here’s what to wear to a formal event. Suistudio puts a lot of effort into making sure their business is sustainable and their clothes are made ethically. Available in sizes 0–12.