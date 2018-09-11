13 Suits That You’ll Want to Wear Out of the Office

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

If you’re used to thinking that suits come in exactly three colors — black, navy, and gray — it’s time to reimagine what a suit can be. The new suit is bright, smart, and a lot less corporate. It looks put-together but packed with personality. This season’s street style offers a lesson on how to wear it: Just add a white shirt, or, if you’re feeling bold, skip the shirt entirely and let the jacket act as your top. Shop 13 options below.

The One That Makes Business-Casual Fun

$50 at Eloquii 9-to-5 Stretch Work Pant It’s more conservative than some other options, but adds a zhuzh to the workplace uniform.

Available in sizes 14–28 in short, regular, and long. $50 at Eloquii Buy

$67 at Eloquii 9-to-5 Stretch Work Blazer Available in sizes 14–28. $67 at Eloquii Buy

The Kardashian Dupe

$70 at ASOS ASOS Design Tailored Occasion Satin Suit Blazer $70 (was $87, now 20% off) This satin tuxedo is giving us major Kim vibes.

Available in sizes 0–14. $70 at ASOS Buy

$70 at ASOS ASOS Design Tailored Occasion Satin Suit Wide Leg Pants $70 (was $87, now 20% off) Available in sizes 0–14. $70 at ASOS Buy

The Feminine Option

$90 at Topshop Blush Slouch Suit Blazer This has everything a fall suit needs — sophistication, comfort, and clean lines.

Available in sizes 0–14. $90 at Topshop Buy

$90 at Topshop Blush Slouch Suit Trousers $90 at Topshop Buy

The Updated Pinstripe

$195 at Shopbop C/Meo Collective Go From Here Blazer Turns out a red makeover was what the pinstripe needed all along.

Available in sizes XXS–L. $195 at Shopbop Buy

$140 at Shopbop C/Meo Collective Go From Here Pants $140 at Shopbop Buy

The Bold Stripe

$135 at Shopbop Scotch & Soda Striped Tailored Pants Striped suits are street-style bait. Rack up followers (or just impress your co-workers) in this one.

Available in sizes XS–L. $135 at Shopbop Buy

$225 at Shopbop Scotch & Soda Classic Striped Blazer $225 at Shopbop Buy

The Interesting Gray Plaid Suit

$100 at Eloquii Ruffle Hem Wide Leg Trouser This is an incredible suit because it takes a classic fabric and turns it into an true statement, complete with the flared pants, asymmetrical blazer, and velvet blazer tie. Brava.

Available in sizes 14–28. $100 at Eloquii Buy

$130 at Eloquii Tie Front Blazer $130 at Eloquii Buy

The Under $150 Work-Appropriate Option

$71 at Nordstrom Halogen Double Breasted Blazer $71 (was $142, now 50% off) It’s a gray plaid suit, but one that’s modern, stylish, and affordable.

Available in XS–XXL. $71 at Nordstrom Buy

$45 at Nordstrom Halogen High Leg Crop Pants $45 (was $90, now 50% off) Available in sizes 0–18W, 00P–16P. $45 at Nordstrom Buy

The Ray of Sunshine Suit

$40 at ASOS Lasula Plus Cigarette Pants in Yellow $40 (was $51, now 22% off) Brighten up those rainy all days with this suit. How can you not be happy in marigold?

Available in sizes 14–24. $40 at ASOS Buy

$43 at ASOS Lasula Plus Longline Blazer in Yellow $43 (was $54, now 20% off) $43 at ASOS Buy

The Ethically Made Black-Tie Suit

$500 at Suistudio Cameron Navy Silk Jacket If dresses just aren’t your thing, here’s what to wear to a formal event. Suistudio puts a lot of effort into making sure their business is sustainable and their clothes are made ethically.

Available in sizes 0–12. $500 at Suistudio Buy

$500 at Suistudio Ally Navy Trousers $500 at Suistudio Buy

The Best Suit to Mix-and-Match

$545 at Net-a-Porter Sea Bacall Checked Woven Blazer The elements of this slouchy, effortlessly cool suit look equally good as a full set as they do when styled separately.

Available in sizes XS–L. $545 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$380 at Net-a-Porter Sea Bacall Cropped Checked Woven Wide-Leg Pants Available in sizes 0–12. $380 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Bold Red Suit

$140 at Eloquii Flare Sleeve Blazer A red suit can speak for itself, but this set with a cape-like blazer and detailed pants will make you the center of attention.

Available in sizes 16–28. $140 at Eloquii Buy

$100 at Eloquii Wide Leg Trouser With Side Button Detail Available in sizes 14–28. $100 at Eloquii Buy

The Classic Red Suit

$395 at Saks Fifth Avenue Alice + Olivia Helena Blazer The fit is relaxed and glamorous, and the color just seals the deal.

Available in sizes 0–12. $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue Alice + Olivia Eric High Waist Trousers $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If You Are Truly Sartorially Fearless

$565 at Shopbop Robert Rodriguez D.B. Plaid Blazer This Robert Rodriguez suit comes in a highly unusual artichoke-green plaid.

Available in sizes 0–12. $565 at Shopbop Buy

$345 at Shopbop Robert Rodriguez Flare Plaid Trousers $345 at Shopbop Buy

