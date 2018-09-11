now trending

13 Suits That You’ll Want to Wear Out of the Office

By
If you’re used to thinking that suits come in exactly three colors — black, navy, and gray — it’s time to reimagine what a suit can be. The new suit is bright, smart, and a lot less corporate. It looks put-together but packed with personality. This season’s street style offers a lesson on how to wear it: Just add a white shirt, or, if you’re feeling bold, skip the shirt entirely and let the jacket act as your top. Shop 13 options below.

The One That Makes Business-Casual Fun

9-to-5 Stretch Work Pant
9-to-5 Stretch Work Pant
$50 at Eloquii

It’s more conservative than some other options, but adds a zhuzh to the workplace uniform.
Available in sizes 14–28 in short, regular, and long.

$50 at Eloquii
9-to-5 Stretch Work Blazer
$67 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–28.

$67 at Eloquii
The Kardashian Dupe

ASOS Design Tailored Occasion Satin Suit Blazer
ASOS Design Tailored Occasion Satin Suit Blazer
$70 at ASOS
$70 (was $87, now 20% off)

This satin tuxedo is giving us major Kim vibes.
Available in sizes 0–14.

$70 at ASOS
ASOS Design Tailored Occasion Satin Suit Wide Leg Pants
$70 at ASOS
$70 (was $87, now 20% off)

Available in sizes 0–14.

$70 at ASOS
The Feminine Option

Blush Slouch Suit Blazer
Blush Slouch Suit Blazer
$90 at Topshop

This has everything a fall suit needs — sophistication, comfort, and clean lines.
Available in sizes 0–14.

$90 at Topshop
Blush Slouch Suit Trousers
$90 at Topshop
$90 at Topshop
The Updated Pinstripe

C/Meo Collective Go From Here Blazer
C/Meo Collective Go From Here Blazer
$195 at Shopbop

Turns out a red makeover was what the pinstripe needed all along.
Available in sizes XXS–L.

$195 at Shopbop
C/Meo Collective Go From Here Pants
$140 at Shopbop
$140 at Shopbop
The Bold Stripe

Scotch & Soda Striped Tailored Pants
Scotch & Soda Striped Tailored Pants
$135 at Shopbop

Striped suits are street-style bait. Rack up followers (or just impress your co-workers) in this one.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$135 at Shopbop
Scotch & Soda Classic Striped Blazer
$225 at Shopbop
$225 at Shopbop
The Interesting Gray Plaid Suit

Ruffle Hem Wide Leg Trouser
Ruffle Hem Wide Leg Trouser
$100 at Eloquii

This is an incredible suit because it takes a classic fabric and turns it into an true statement, complete with the flared pants, asymmetrical blazer, and velvet blazer tie. Brava.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$100 at Eloquii
Tie Front Blazer
$130 at Eloquii
$130 at Eloquii
The Under $150 Work-Appropriate Option

Halogen Double Breasted Blazer
Halogen Double Breasted Blazer
$71 at Nordstrom
$71 (was $142, now 50% off)

It’s a gray plaid suit, but one that’s modern, stylish, and affordable.
Available in XS–XXL.

$71 at Nordstrom
Halogen High Leg Crop Pants
Halogen High Leg Crop Pants
$45 at Nordstrom
$45 (was $90, now 50% off)

Available in sizes 0–18W, 00P–16P.

$45 at Nordstrom
The Ray of Sunshine Suit

Lasula Plus Cigarette Pants in Yellow
Lasula Plus Cigarette Pants in Yellow
$40 at ASOS
$40 (was $51, now 22% off)

Brighten up those rainy all days with this suit. How can you not be happy in marigold?
Available in sizes 14–24.

$40 at ASOS
Lasula Plus Longline Blazer in Yellow
$43 at ASOS
$43 (was $54, now 20% off)
$43 at ASOS
The Ethically Made Black-Tie Suit

Cameron Navy Silk Jacket
Cameron Navy Silk Jacket
$500 at Suistudio

If dresses just aren’t your thing, here’s what to wear to a formal event. Suistudio puts a lot of effort into making sure their business is sustainable and their clothes are made ethically.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$500 at Suistudio
Ally Navy Trousers
$500 at Suistudio
$500 at Suistudio
The Best Suit to Mix-and-Match

Sea Bacall Checked Woven Blazer
Sea Bacall Checked Woven Blazer
$545 at Net-a-Porter

The elements of this slouchy, effortlessly cool suit look equally good as a full set as they do when styled separately.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$545 at Net-a-Porter
Sea Bacall Cropped Checked Woven Wide-Leg Pants
$380 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes 0–12.

$380 at Net-a-Porter
The Bold Red Suit

Flare Sleeve Blazer
Flare Sleeve Blazer
$140 at Eloquii

A red suit can speak for itself, but this set with a cape-like blazer and detailed pants will make you the center of attention.
Available in sizes 16–28.

$140 at Eloquii
Wide Leg Trouser With Side Button Detail
$100 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–28.

$100 at Eloquii
The Classic Red Suit

Alice + Olivia Helena Blazer
Alice + Olivia Helena Blazer
$395 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The fit is relaxed and glamorous, and the color just seals the deal.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$395 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia Eric High Waist Trousers
$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue
If You Are Truly Sartorially Fearless

Robert Rodriguez D.B. Plaid Blazer
Robert Rodriguez D.B. Plaid Blazer
$565 at Shopbop

This Robert Rodriguez suit comes in a highly unusual artichoke-green plaid.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$565 at Shopbop
Robert Rodriguez Flare Plaid Trousers
$345 at Shopbop
$345 at Shopbop
