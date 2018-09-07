now trending

24 Easy Ways to Embrace the Rise of Western Wear

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Western dressing has been floating in the ether for about a year now. Ever since Raf Simons took over at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, he’s been championing Western flair as part of his vision of Americana. Phoebe Philo’s Celine — that bastion of taste — showed dresses with black cowboy boots last fall and revisited the trend again last Spring. Fendi and Isabel Marant have also embraced cowboy boots as the new status shoe. It’s helped by the rise of Prairie dressing, as seen at Danish favorite Ganni, where the #GanniGirls wear blousy dresses with bold cowboy boots.

Full-on cowboy is a bit of an intimidating look, but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve rounded up 24 best ways to embrace the trend without looking like an extra in Westworld.

The Belt

A big buckle can change the entire vibe of your outfit.

ASOS Curve Elastic Western Waist Belt
ASOS Curve Elastic Western Waist Belt
$11 at ASOS
$11 (was $19, now 42% off)

Available in sizes 16–20.

$11 at ASOS
Buy
Glamorous White Western Belt
Glamorous White Western Belt
$12 at ASOS

Available in sizes S–L.

$12 at ASOS
Buy
ASOS Design Leather Western Tipped Waist and Hip Belt In Old Gold
ASOS Design Leather Western Tipped Waist and Hip Belt In Old Gold
$13 at ASOS
$13 (was $26, now 50% off)

Available in sizes XXS–L.

$13 at ASOS
Buy

The Shirt

Whether it’s all-out embroidery or just a simple pearl snap, the Western shirt is all about the details. Pick your favorite below.

Foxcroft Jena Faux Suede Shirt
Foxcroft Jena Faux Suede Shirt
$108 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14W–24W.

$108 at Nordstrom
Buy
Floral Flowy Shirt
Floral Flowy Shirt
$60 at Mango
$60 (was $80, now 25% off)

Available in sizes 10–18.

$60 at Mango
Buy
Treasure & Bond Satin Western Shirt
Treasure & Bond Satin Western Shirt
$47 at Nordstrom
$47 (was $80, now 41% off)

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$47 at Nordstrom
Buy
Chest-Pocket Check Shirt
Chest-Pocket Check Shirt
$80 at Mango

Available in sizes 2–8.

$80 at Mango
Buy
Sanctuary Work Shirt
Sanctuary Work Shirt
$90 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$90 at Nordstrom
Buy
Calvin Klein Jeans EST. 1978 Denim Western Shirt
Calvin Klein Jeans EST. 1978 Denim Western Shirt
$220 at Need Supply Co.

Available in sizes XS–M.

$220 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Divine Heritage Western Lace Blouse
Divine Heritage Western Lace Blouse
$295 at Intermix

Available in sizes P–L.

$295 at Intermix
Buy
Nanushka Seymour Denim Shirt
Nanushka Seymour Denim Shirt
$310 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–L.

$310 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Boots

The most important part of any Western look. So many brands have done iterations on cowboy boots that it’s easy to find ones that feel chic and not corny. Pair them with a prairie dress or wide-leg jeans for an effortless look — no horse required.

Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
$170 at Mango

Available in sizes 6–9.5.

$170 at Mango
Buy
Rebecca Minkoff Kaiegan Leather Cowboy Boots
Rebecca Minkoff Kaiegan Leather Cowboy Boots
$228 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Available in sizes 5–11.

$228 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Toga Pulla Western Boot in Beige
Toga Pulla Western Boot in Beige
$690 at Need Supply Co.

Available in sizes 6.5–8.

$690 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Isabel Marant Dawyna Western Leather Ankle Boot
Isabel Marant Dawyna Western Leather Ankle Boot
$780 at Matches Fashion

Available in sizes 35 FR–41 FR.

$780 at Matches Fashion
Buy

The Outerwear

Jackets and shawls are paramount in the wild, wild West (it gets cold at night for a cowpoke.) Go for a leather jacket, an embroidered piece, or a cozy poncho.

Wool Blanket Poncho
Wool Blanket Poncho
$100 at & Other Stories

One size.

$100 at & Other Stories
Buy
ASOS Design Western Embroidered Jacket
ASOS Design Western Embroidered Jacket
$103 at ASOS

Available in sizes 0–14.

$103 at ASOS
Buy
Fringe Biker Jacket
Fringe Biker Jacket
$150 at Mango

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$150 at Mango
Buy
Leather Western Jacket by Boutique
Leather Western Jacket by Boutique
$475 at Topshop

Available in sizes 0–14.

$475 at Topshop
Buy

The Finishing Touches

If there’s one thing a cowboy loves, it’s accessories. Seriously: John Wayne was always kitted out in a hat, scarf, vest, and badge. (Sure, it was a sheriff’s badge, but still!) Any of these will add intrigue to any look. And bolos are back, so dive on in.

Petra Round Felt Hat
Petra Round Felt Hat
$40 at Topshop
$40 at Topshop
Buy
Braided Bolo Tie Necklace
Braided Bolo Tie Necklace
$10 at Urban Outfitters
$10 (was $20, now 50% off)
$10 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Canvas Jewelry Lariat Necklace
Canvas Jewelry Lariat Necklace
$38 at Nordstrom
$38 at Nordstrom
Buy
See by Chloé Hana Mini Leather Saddle Bag
See by Chloé Hana Mini Leather Saddle Bag
$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
AllSaints Mori Leather Crossbody Bag
AllSaints Mori Leather Crossbody Bag
$298 at Nordstrom
$298 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
24 Easy Ways to Embrace the Rise of Western Wear