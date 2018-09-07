Photo: @TwoPaddocks/Twitter

It was brought to my attention, just moments ago, that Sam Neill, from Jurassic Park, has some sort of farmland situation going on in New Zealand. This is perhaps not interesting to you, but what makes it perhaps slightly more interesting is that it seems sometimes that Sam Neill posts videos of animals who live with him, there in his native New Zealand. Like this one. And then this one:

Back home with Charlie. pic.twitter.com/abKazoNSHR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2018

“Back home with Charlie.”

Wearing a turtleneck with flannel, near a pond, cuddling a duck that’s squeaking quietly, alone otherwise. Quiet with yourself and your friend and the trees and the water and the cold air. Back home with Charlie. Is there, at the moment, a more enviable image or sentiment? I can’t bring one to mind. Back home with Charlie. Back home with Charlie. Back home with Charlie. Back home with Charlie. The journey is over, for now. It’s time to rest, with Charlie.

Man. I wish we were back home with Charlie.