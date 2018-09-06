You Can Now Buy J.Crew on Amazon

Photo: Courtesy of J. Crew x Amazon

Shopping for your favorite brand for preppy classics, stripes, and basics just got a whole lot easier. Yesterday, J.Crew launched their Mercantile line on Amazon. The collection includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, with pieces ranging from denim to outerwear — all under $300 and all available for Prime two-day shipping. Sizing is inclusive with tops ranging from XXS to XXL, denim going up to a 35 and dresses and skirts span 00 to 20. Scroll below for our recommendations on what to buy now.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.