j.crew

You Can Now Buy J.Crew on Amazon

By
Photo: Courtesy of J. Crew x Amazon

Shopping for your favorite brand for preppy classics, stripes, and basics just got a whole lot easier. Yesterday, J.Crew launched their Mercantile line on Amazon. The collection includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, with pieces ranging from denim to outerwear — all under $300 and all available for Prime two-day shipping. Sizing is inclusive with tops ranging from XXS to XXL, denim going up to a 35 and dresses and skirts span 00 to 20. Scroll below for our recommendations on what to buy now.

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Scallop Cami
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Scallop Cami
$45 at Amazon
$45 at Amazon
Buy
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Schoolboy Blazer
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Schoolboy Blazer
$85 at Amazon
$85 at Amazon
Buy
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Denim Jacket
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Denim Jacket
From $65 at Amazon
From $65 at Amazon
Buy
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Bomber Jacket
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Bomber Jacket
$90 at Amazon
$90 at Amazon
Buy
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Oxford Button Down Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Oxford Button Down Shirt
$40 at Amazon
$40 at Amazon
Buy
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Printed Dress
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Printed Dress
$70 at Amazon
$70 at Amazon
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
You Can Now Buy J.Crew on Amazon