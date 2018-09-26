J. Crew’s New Arrivals Will Make You Want to Get Cozy

new releases

J. Crew’s New Arrivals Make a Case for a Cozy Fall

A mood. Photo: Courtesy of J. Crew

It’s that time of year again when people start using mispronounced Swedish names to describe their seasonal addiction to coziness. The desire to be comfortable, warm, and stylish for the next few months is understandable. And that’s where J. Crew’s Point Sur collection, which released new styles yesterday, comes in. Featuring chunky, oversized, knit sweaters, pleated skirts, and wide-leg cropped jeans, they’re great basics you can mix-and-match to create pulled-together outfits.

So if you don’t want a look to get too complicated or too constricting, the Point Sur collection has everything you need. Look how happy the model is in her teddy bear coat! It’s the perfect uniform for any fall activity — yes, even apple picking. Scroll on to shop our favorites.

Point Sur chunky ribbed crewneck sweater
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.

Ribbed turtleneck sweater
Available in XXXS-XXXL

Point Sur wide-leg crop jean with let-down hem
Available in sizes 23-32.

Point Sur high-waisted silk wrap skirt in blossom print
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.

