J. Crew’s New Arrivals Will Make You Want to Get Cozy

A mood. Photo: Courtesy of J. Crew

It’s that time of year again when people start using mispronounced Swedish names to describe their seasonal addiction to coziness. The desire to be comfortable, warm, and stylish for the next few months is understandable. And that’s where J. Crew’s Point Sur collection, which released new styles yesterday, comes in. Featuring chunky, oversized, knit sweaters, pleated skirts, and wide-leg cropped jeans, they’re great basics you can mix-and-match to create pulled-together outfits.

So if you don’t want a look to get too complicated or too constricting, the Point Sur collection has everything you need. Look how happy the model is in her teddy bear coat! It’s the perfect uniform for any fall activity — yes, even apple picking. Scroll on to shop our favorites.

$178 at J. Crew Point Sur high-waisted silk wrap skirt in blossom print Available in sizes XXS-XXL. $178 at J. Crew Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.