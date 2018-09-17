What’s Going on With Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Rumored Marriage?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Rumor has it that after a two-month-long engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got married last week at a New York City courthouse. Or … did they? In the days since the alleged big day, ambiguity has swirled around the validity of the rumors, leaving us more confused than ever about the status of the famous 20-somethings. Did they really opt out of getting a pre-nup? Are they moving to Canada? Who’s more trustworthy — Baldwin or an anonymous “religious source”?

Below, here’s everything we’ve heard, which could be anywhere from 15 to 90 percent true.

At first, we thought they were getting a marriage license.

On September 13, TMZ reported that the couple was spotted at the Marriage Bureau in a New York City courthouse, where they were apparently obtaining a marriage license. There was also speculation that the couple met with a judge, which ignited further speculation that they had actually gotten married, and that they might soon leave the country.

According to a source who was at the courthouse, Bieber cooed to Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby” through tears. This seems believable enough — the singer does tend to weep when thinking about was marriage.

So, wait … they actually got married?

Apparently! Just a day after TMZ reported that the couple was simply getting a marriage license at the Manhattan courthouse — and a month after they apparently decided to slow things down — a “religious source” told People that Bieber and Baldwin did, in fact, get hitched.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” the source said, noting that the couple still plans on having a “big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

And it seems like Bieber’s mom confirmed the marriage.

Well, that’s how some people interpreted Pattie Mallette’s tweet on Friday morning: “Love is unconditional.”

Love is unconditional. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 14, 2018

“Justin Bieber’s Mom Might’ve Confirmed The Singer’s Marriage To Hailey Baldwin In A Mysterious Tweet,” read the original headline on a Bustle article, until the website had to issue an update because…

Baldwin denied the marriage.

Not long after Mallette’s tweet, Baldwin clarified the rumors on her own Twitter account, writing, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

But, suspiciously, she didn’t leave the tweet up for long. Standing by their original story, People reported that Baldwin was in fact married, but that she clearly didn’t consider herself a married woman because she has not yet had a big ceremony.

According to a friend of the couple, Baldwin “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.” A religious source (the same one, or a new one? Unclear.) also weighed in, saying that while “what happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing,” true marriage is “two people making a vow before God and the people they love.”

On September 16, Mallette decided to post another cryptic tweet, reading, “Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins.”

And now we’re hearing about their pre-nup.

Per Us Weekly — which is treating the Bieber-Baldwin wedding report as fact — the 24 and 21-year-old did not sign a prenup agreement, which yikes! While Baldwin’s net worth is approximately $2 million, Bieber is a whopping $265 million. Hopefully, the couple’s love doesn’t wane! That is, given that this report is valid.