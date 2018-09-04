The Most Intense Moments From the Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmation hearing over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — Brett Kavanaugh — erupted into immediate chaos. Democratic senators called on the hearing to be adjourned; protesters yelled and cheered from the back of the room, as many of them were escorted out by police (all within the first 30 minutes). Senators also spoke over each other and accused one another of subterfuge and “mob rule.”

If the first hour of the hearing is any indication, the next four days may also be full of controversy. Here, a list of the most intense moments from the hearing, which we will be continually updating.

Democratic senators immediately called on the hearing to be adjourned.

As soon as the hearing started, Democratic senators — including Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal — interrupted Senator Chuck Grassley’s opening remarks to call on the hearing to be adjourned or moved. The Democrats argued that they had just been given a late-night document dump the previous evening of more than 42,000 pages relating to Kavanaugh, and that they should have time to review the documents. Harris told the committee, “We have not been given the opportunity to have a meaningful hearing on the nominee.” Senator Cory Booker also asked why there was such a rush to confirm Kavanaugh: “What are we hiding by not letting those documents come out?”

WATCH: Sens. Harris, Klobuchar and Blumenthal interject as Sen. Grassley attempts to begin SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/fPowXWbMl3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 4, 2018

Protesters continually interrupted senators on the committee, and were promptly escorted out by police.

Within the first few minutes of the hearing, protesters sitting in the back of the room were escorted out as they cheered and yelled in support of adjourning the hearing. One protester, who was led out by police, yelled, “Cancel Brett Kavanaugh. Adjourn the hearing,” as another (who was also escorted out) shouted, “I need you to be a hero. Be a hero. Cancel this hearing.” The protests were constant.

Kavanaugh hearing has already interrupted at least 3 times by protestors. Police escorted some out pic.twitter.com/DIow61maOR — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 4, 2018

In fact, so many people were escorted out that the room contained an obvious number of empty seats within the first half an hour.

After the arrests at the Kavanaugh Hearing there are plenty of seats open in the hearing room: pic.twitter.com/LV0LC14HEf — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

Republican senator Thom Tillis asked Democrats if they had plotted to disrupt the hearing, referencing an NBC report.

After NBC tweeted that Democrats had plotted a protest strategy over the weekend, Republican senator Thom Tillis asked his Democratic colleagues if they had participated in the strategy. “There was a phone conference yesterday,” Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said. “One of the discussions yesterday as this whole question of whether this committee is going to hear a nominee to a lifetime appointment of the highest court of the land without access of his public record” as staff secretary to President George W. Bush, Durbin said.

When @SenThomTillis asks about NBC reporting on Democrats' protest strategy, @SenatorDurbin says that "there was a conversation yesterday about" documents related to Brett Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary to President George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/9SxfCq15YO — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 4, 2018

Senator Kamala Harris ‘objected’ to the hearing and called for more transparency.

Senator Harris gave a powerful statement as she voiced her objection to the hearing, saying in part, “This is a hearing about who will sit in a house that symbolizes our system of justice in this country. And some of the most important principles behind our system of justice is that we have due process and we have transparency. That is why we have public courtrooms, that is why we have requirements that there will be transparency, that both parties will be given all relevant information.”

Sen. Harris calls for release of more Kavanaugh documents and more transparency in the confirmation process: "This is a hearing about who will sit on the highest court in our land ... I object." pic.twitter.com/VOQX7LaQ7s — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 4, 2018

Senator Dianne Feinstein brought up what happened to women before Roe. v. Wade — and the fact that Trump said he would nominate an “anti-choice” justice.

Senator Feinstein talked about the time before Roe v. Wade, saying, “I saw what happened to young women who became pregnant” and that she saw women get sentenced to federal prison for getting an abortion. “The president that nominated you has said, ‘I will nominate someone who is anti-choice and pro-gun.’ We believe what he said. We cannot find the documents that absolve from that conclusion,” she said. “What women have won through Roe and a host of privacy cases, to be able to control their own reproductive systems, to have basic privacy rights, is really important to this side of the aisle.”

Sen. Feinstein recalls era before Roe v. Wade at Kavanaugh hearing: "I saw what happened to young women who became pregnant."



"The president that nominated you has said, 'I will nominate someone who is anti-choice and pro-gun.' We believe what he said." https://t.co/dFvF4FhU8A pic.twitter.com/sYSLQH2RZR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 4, 2018

Senators Chuck Grassley and Mike Lee invoked the so-called “Ginsburg rule.”

As predicted, both Senators Chuck Grassley and Mike Lee brought up the so-called “Ginsburg rule,” a claim that Ruth Bader Ginsburg refused to discuss how she’d rule on future cases during her confirmation hearings, as a way to say that Kavanaugh doesn’t have to talk about his beliefs on Roe v. Wade or abortion. However, a study from NPR shows that Ginsburg actually did discuss abortion and established law at length during her hearing.

GRASSLEY DID IT HE INVOKED THE GINSBURG RULE. (The Ginsburg rule is fake news). https://t.co/pO2eYXdSia pic.twitter.com/OnViNddb8t — Irin Carmon (@irin) September 4, 2018

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse brought up Kavanaugh’s views on presidential immunity.

Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse brought up Kavanaugh’s views on executive (presidential) immunity from the law. “You come before us nominated by a president named in open court as directing criminal activity and a subject of ongoing criminal investigation,” Whitehouse said. “…If you are in that seat because the White House has big expectations that you will protect the president from the due process of law, that should give every senator pause.”

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to Brett Kavanaugh: "If you are in that seat because the White House has big expectations that you will protect the president from the due process of law, that should give every senator pause" https://t.co/PiEe7WVkrH pic.twitter.com/YmCCnsNFtt — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2018

Senator Patrick Leahy called the process “Orwellian.”

Vermont senator Patrick Leahy said that the hearing has started out with “gapping holes” that span multiple holes throughout Kavanaugh’s career, including his beliefs on certain topics. “Any claim that this has been a thorough, transparent process is downright Orwellian,” he said. ‘This is the most incomplete, most partisan, least transparent vetting for any Supreme Court nominee I have ever seen.”

.@SenatorLeahy calls out Senate Republicans on the Kavanaugh nomination: “any claim that this has been a thorough, transparent process is downright Orwellian. This is the most incomplete, most partisan, least transparent vetting for any Supreme Court nominee I have ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/X47UIHr5ZU — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 4, 2018

Senator Ted Cruz claimed the Obama administration made nuns pay for abortion-inducing drugs.

Texas senator Ted Cruz brought up religious liberty and the Obamacare birth control mandate. Referencing a lawsuit filed by the Little Sisters of the Poor in 2013, Cruz said: “Our Democratic colleagues want justices who will rubber-stamp efforts like the Obama administration’s efforts litigating against the Little Sisters of the Pool. Litigating against Catholic nuns, trying to force them to pay for abortion-inducing drugs.” However, in that case, an appeals court found that the Obama administration came up with sufficient accommodations for organizations that oppose birth control (by allowing them to fill out a form that would have a third-party cover the costs).

Ted Cruz claims Obamacare forced nuns to pay for abortion inducing drugs. Actually, the Obama administration asked them to fill out exemption forms for birth control that would be paid for by the insurer. — Irin Carmon (@irin) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh refused to shake the hand of a Parkland shooting victim’s father.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, attended the hearing. Guttenberg tweeted that, during the recess after the Tuesday morning session, he approached Kavanaugh. “Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence,” Guttenberg wrote.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

This post has been updated.