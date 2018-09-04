The Most Intense Moments From the Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmation hearing over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — Brett Kavanaugh — erupted into immediate chaos. Democratic senators called on the hearing to be adjourned; protesters yelled and cheered from the back of the room, as many of them were escorted out by police (all within the first 30 minutes). Senators also spoke over each other and accused one another of subterfuge and “mob rule.”

If the first hour of the hearing is any indication, the next four days may also be full of controversy. Here, a list of the most intense moments from the hearing, which we will be continually updating.

Democratic senators immediately called on the hearing to be adjourned.

As soon as the hearing started, Democratic senators — including Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal — interrupted Senator Chuck Grassley’s opening remarks to call on the hearing to be adjourned or moved. The Democrats argued that they had just been given a late-night document dump the previous evening of more than 42,000 pages relating to Kavanaugh, and that they should have time to review the documents. Harris told the committee, “We have not been given the opportunity to have a meaningful hearing on the nominee.” Senator Cory Booker also asked why there was such a rush to confirm Kavanaugh: “What are we hiding by not letting those documents come out?”

WATCH: Sens. Harris, Klobuchar and Blumenthal interject as Sen. Grassley attempts to begin SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/fPowXWbMl3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 4, 2018

Protesters continually interrupted senators on the committee, and were promptly escorted out by police.

Within the first few minutes of the hearing, protesters sitting in the back of the room were escorted out as they cheered and yelled in support of adjourning the hearing. One protester, who was led out by police, yelled, “Cancel Brett Kavanaugh. Adjourn the hearing,” as another (who was also escorted out) shouted, “I need you to be a hero. Be a hero. Cancel this hearing.” The protests were constant.

Kavanaugh hearing has already interrupted at least 3 times by protestors. Police escorted some out pic.twitter.com/DIow61maOR — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 4, 2018

In fact, so many people were escorted out that the room contained an obvious number of empty seats within the first half an hour.

After the arrests at the Kavanaugh Hearing there are plenty of seats open in the hearing room: pic.twitter.com/LV0LC14HEf — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

Republican senator Thom Tillis asked Democrats if they had plotted to disrupt the hearing, referencing an NBC report.

After NBC tweeted that Democrats had plotted a protest strategy over the weekend, Republican senator Thom Tillis asked his Democratic colleagues if they had participated in the strategy. “There was a phone conference yesterday,” Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said. “One of the discussions yesterday as this whole question of whether this committee is going to hear a nominee to a lifetime appointment of the highest court of the land without access of his public record” as staff secretary to President George W. Bush, Durbin said.

When @SenThomTillis asks about NBC reporting on Democrats' protest strategy, @SenatorDurbin says that "there was a conversation yesterday about" documents related to Brett Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary to President George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/9SxfCq15YO — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 4, 2018

Senator Kamala Harris ‘objected’ to the hearing and called for more transparency.

Senator Harris gave a powerful statement as she voiced her objection to the hearing, saying in part, “This is a hearing about who will sit in a house that symbolizes our system of justice in this country. And some of the most important principles behind our system of justice is that we have due process and we have transparency. That is why we have public courtrooms, that is why we have requirements that there will be transparency, that both parties will be given all relevant information.”

Sen. Harris calls for release of more Kavanaugh documents and more transparency in the confirmation process: "This is a hearing about who will sit on the highest court in our land ... I object." pic.twitter.com/VOQX7LaQ7s — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 4, 2018

Senator Dianne Feinstein brought up what happened to women before Roe. v. Wade — and the fact that Trump said he would nominate an “anti-choice” justice.

Senator Feinstein talked about the time before Roe v. Wade, saying, “I saw what happened to young women who became pregnant” and seeing women get sentenced to federal prison for getting an abortion. “The president that nominated you has said, ‘I will nominate someone who is anti-choice and pro-gun.’ We believe what he said. We cannot find the documents that absolve from that conclusion,” she said. “What women have won through Roe and a host of privacy cases, to be able to control their own reproductive systems, to have basic privacy rights, is really important to this side of the aisle.”

Sen. Feinstein recalls era before Roe v. Wade at Kavanaugh hearing: "I saw what happened to young women who became pregnant."



"The president that nominated you has said, 'I will nominate someone who is anti-choice and pro-gun.' We believe what he said." https://t.co/dFvF4FhU8A pic.twitter.com/sYSLQH2RZR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 4, 2018

