Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, day two of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings again began in chaos. (For a review of the intensity of day one of the hearings, click here). Although Democratic senators did not start out the day by voicing their opposition to the hearing as they had the previous day, at least four people — including a woman in a wheelchair — were led out of the room by police as they yelled “Sham president, sham justice,” “Stop slaughtering our children,” “Mother earth,” and other calls of protest. That was just within the first ten minutes.

Day two of the hearings focuses on questioning of Kavanaugh by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Here, a running list of the day’s most crucial moments, which we will continually be updating.

Senator Dianne Feinstein “interrupted” Kavanaugh during questioning about assault weapons .

Senator Dianne Feinstein began her questioning by asking Kavanaugh about his vote to strike down D.C.’s assault weapon ban. The nominee said he had to vote that way because of Supreme Court precedent. What followed was a tense exchange between Feinstein and Kavanaugh. “Let me interrupt you because I think we’re on totally different wave lengths,” the senator said. The pair had a back-and-forth about whether assault weapons are protected under “common use.” Feinstein asked Kavanaugh, “How do you reconcile what you just said” with the hundreds of school shootings that have used assault weapons?

Feinstein repeatedly attempted to get Kavanaugh to share his thoughts on Roe v. Wade. He just kept saying it was precedent.

During her questioning, Feinstein then switched to women’s reproductive rights. She brought up all the deaths that occurred in the ’50s and ’60s before Roe, and said she didn’t “want to go back to those death tolls.” The senator repeatedly tried to get Kavanaugh to share his views on a women’s right to choose and Roe v. Wade. The nominee, in turn, was exactly as evasive as expected: He talked around the issue, saying that the decision is precedent, and that Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed Roe, is “precedent on precedent.” But the Supreme Court has overturned precedent before — it’s well within the court’s power to do so. So, while Kavanaugh also said he “understands” the importance of the issue, his answer did not indicate how he would rule on women’s reproductive rights.

Senator Orrin Hatch went out of his way to paint Kavanaugh as a feminist before asking about sexual harassment.

Republican senator Orrin Hatch went on about the number of female clerks Kavanaugh hired — and referenced a letter of support signed by several of his former female law clerks — before asking him about sexual harassment. Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono has already made it known that she plans on asking Kavanaugh about sexual-misconduct allegations against his former boss, Judge Alex Kozinski, which many people have said were an open secret among people close to the judge. Hatch went ahead and asked Kavanaugh softball questions about Kozinski before Hirono had a chance, and the nominee in turn distanced himself from Kozinski and said he did not know about the conduct.

Kavanaugh refused to say whether he believes the president has the right to pardon himself.

Democratic senator Patrick Leahy’s questioning of Kavanaugh largely focused on whether the nominee received emails stolen from Leahy and other Democrats in 2002, but at the end of his time, Leahy switched gears and asked Kavanaugh, point blank, about presidential immunity. First, he asked whether the president would have the right to pardon himself. Kavanaugh said he could not answer that question as it is “hypothetical.” Then, Leahy asked if the president should be allowed to pardon someone in exchange for that person agreeing not to testify against the president, to which Kavanaugh again refused to answer.

This post has been updated.