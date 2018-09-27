The Most Important Moments From the Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Hearing

Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party when they were both teenagers. Ford alerted her senator, Dianne Feinstein, of the accusation confidentially in July, and only went public after it began to leak in the press. Since then, Kavanaugh has been subject of two additional misconduct allegations — from Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — and Ford has received threats and harassment.

Here, the most important moments from the hearing, which we will be continually updating throughout the day.

Chuck Grassley started out the hearing by lecturing Feinstein and Ford on not coming forward sooner.

Committee chairperson Senator Chuck Grassley started out the day much as expected: lecturing Senator Dianne Feinstein and Christine Blasey Ford for not coming forward with the allegation sooner. Ford had written a letter to Feinstein detailing her account back in July, but requested confidentiality at the time as she feared what would happen if she came forward. Feinstein granted her request.

During the Thursday hearing, Grassley chastised Feinstein for holding onto the letter. “Only at an eleventh hour, on the eve of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination vote, did the ranking member refer the evidence to the FBI,” Grassley said in his lecture. “Then, sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press, and that’s where Dr. Ford was mistreated.”

He then proceeded to quote former vice-president Joe Biden, the former committee chairperson who has been widely criticized for his mishandling of the 1991 Anita Hill hearing.

Grassley interrupted Feinstein as she tried to introduce Ford.

As she began her opening statement, Feinstein took a moment to introduce Ford. “Before you get to your testimony and the chairman chose not to do this, I think it’s important to make sure you are properly introduced,” she said. Grassley interrupted, “I was going to introduce her.” After he told Feinstein, “I will be glad to have you do that,” she replied, “Thank you.”

Sen. Feinstein to Dr. Ford: Before you get to your testimony and the chairman chose not to do this, I think it's important to make sure you are properly introduced.



Sen. Grassley: I was going to introduce her...I will be glad to have you do that.



Feinstein’s powerful statement touched on the importance of the #MeToo movement and how women are mistreated in the United States.

Feinstein talked about the current #MeToo movement, versus the so-called “Year of the Woman,” which occurred in 1992. “While young women are standing up and saying no more, our institutions have not progressed in how they treat women who come forward,” the senator said. “Too often, women’s memories and credibility come under assault. In essence, they are put on trial and forced to defend themselves.”

Christine Blasey Ford held back tears as she delivered her powerful prepared testimony.

Ford read from her prepared statement — a powerful and heartbreaking testimony in which she detailed her alleged assault by Kavanaugh. She started out by speaking of how “terrified” she felt, and how she was only speaking out of civic duty. Her voice cracked as she spoke of the impact the assault has had in her life: anxiety, trauma, and the need for a second front door in her home renovation. Her testimony was incredibly moving, and her voice audibly cracked as she held back tears.

Ford, a psychology professor, eloquently spoke of how the sound of Kavanaugh and Mark Judge laughing is seared in her memory.

In her testimony, Ford said she remembered Kavanaugh and his friend, conservative writer Mark Judge, laughing during her assault. During her questioning by Senator Leahy, she said, “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter of the two, and their having fun at my expense … I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time together.”

Rachel Mitchell, the special counsel brought in by GOP members of the committee, attempted to poke holes in Ford’s story.

During one of her (many) lines of questioning, Mitchell asked Ford specific questions about her account, in a clear attempt to poke holes in her story. She asked repeatedly about the music Ford said was playing during the assault, including when exactly it was playing and whether it had been turned down at some point. She also asked Ford whether she had been drinking or on medication.

Ford says she is “100 percent” sure Kavanaugh assaulted her.

One of the theories posed by Kavanaugh supporters is that perhaps Ford was assaulted by a different guy. When asked by Senator Dick Durbin of the degree of certainty she believes Kavanaugh was the person who assaulted her — he prefaced his question by saying, “A polished liar can create a seamless story, but a trauma survivor cannot be expected to remember every detail” — Ford replied, “100 percent.”

Grassley continually went on angry tangents in which he complained about the handling of Ford’s allegation and her request for a FBI investigation. At one point, Senator Amy Klobuchar interrupted him with a correction.

Chuck Grassley was clearly unhappy during the hearing, and he made it known with his repeated complaints about the handling of the Ford allegation and her request for a FBI investigation. Senator Amy Klobuchar interrupted him at one point to remind Grassley that in the instance of Anita Hill’s claim, “George Bush ordered that the investigation be opened again.”

Ford explained how anxiety and PTSD works.

Ford is a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University and a researcher at Stanford University. She holds numerous degrees, including a Ph.D. When asked by Mitchell about the anxiety and PTSD she says she has suffered since the Kavanaugh attack, and whether anything else may have contributed to those things, Ford had to explain how exactly anxiety and PTSD works. “The ideology of anxiety and PTSD is multi-factorial, so that was certainly a critical risk — we would call it a ‘risk factor’ in science — so that would be a predictor of the symptoms that I now have,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that other things that have happened in my life would make it better or worse.” She then talked of biological and environmental risk factors that can contribute to a person’s anxiety or PTSD.

Blumenthal uses Graham’s words against him — and then joins the many supporters (and female politicians) in saying he believes Ford.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who has expressed his support of Kavanaugh, previously wrote about his experience prosecuting sexual-assault cases earlier in his career. During his questioning, Senator Richard Blumenthal used Graham’s words against him, quoting: “I learned how much unexpected courage from a deep and hidden place it takes for a rape victim or sexually abused child to testify against their assailant.”

Blumenthal also joined the many people who have already expressed their support online — as well as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who said this Wednesday on the Senate floor — in stating that he believes Ford.

This is a live post, and we are continually updating it throughout the day.