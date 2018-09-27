The Most Important Moments From the Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Hearing

Christine Blasey Ford. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party when they were both teenagers. Ford alerted her senator, Dianne Feinstein, of the accusation confidentially in July, and only went public after it began to leak in the press. Since then, Kavanaugh has been subject of two additional misconduct allegations — from Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — and Ford has received threats and harassment.

Here, the most important moments from the hearing, which we will be continually updating throughout the day.

Chuck Grassley started out the hearing by lecturing Feinstein and Ford on not coming forward sooner.

Committee chairperson Senator Chuck Grassley started out the day much as expected: lecturing Senator Dianne Feinstein and Christine Blasey Ford for not coming forward with the allegation sooner. Ford had written a letter to Feinstein detailing her account back in July, but requested confidentiality at the time as she feared what would happen if she came forward. Feinstein granted her request.

During the Thursday hearing, Grassley chastised Feinstein for holding onto the letter. “Only at an eleventh hour, on the eve of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination vote, did the ranking member refer the evidence to the FBI,” Grassley said in his lecture. “Then, sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press, and that’s where Dr. Ford was mistreated.”

He then proceeded to quote former vice-president Joe Biden, the former committee chairperson who has been widely criticized for his mishandling of the 1991 Anita Hill hearing.

Senator Grassley quotes then-Senator Joe Biden during Anita Hill hearings, saying the "FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion." https://t.co/TwbFEzDBHA pic.twitter.com/D3b5IL9rAH — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

Grassley interrupted Feinstein as she tried to introduce Ford.

As she began her opening statement, Feinstein took a moment to introduce Ford. “Before you get to your testimony and the chairman chose not to do this, I think it’s important to make sure you are properly introduced,” she said. Grassley interrupted, “I was going to introduce her.” After he told Feinstein, “I will be glad to have you do that,” she replied, “Thank you.”

Sen. Feinstein to Dr. Ford: Before you get to your testimony and the chairman chose not to do this, I think it's important to make sure you are properly introduced.



Sen. Grassley: I was going to introduce her...I will be glad to have you do that.



Sen. Feinstein: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BYUr6LCVVG — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

Feinstein’s powerful statement touched on the importance of the #MeToo movement and how women are mistreated in the United States.

Feinstein talked about the current #MeToo movement, versus the so-called “Year of the Woman,” which occurred in 1992. “While young women are standing up and saying no more, our institutions have not progressed in how they treat women who come forward,” the senator said. “Too often, women’s memories and credibility come under assault. In essence, they are put on trial and forced to defend themselves.”

"Too often, women's memories and credibility come under assault. In essence, they are put on trial and forced to defend themselves," Senator Dianne Feinstein says at Kavanaugh hearing. https://t.co/hib1LKoWh8 pic.twitter.com/owKUxdiGfA — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford held back tears as she delivered her powerful prepared testimony.

Ford read from her prepared statement — a powerful and heartbreaking testimony in which she detailed her alleged assault by Kavanaugh. She started out by speaking of how “terrified” she felt, and how she was only speaking out of civic duty. Her voice cracked as she spoke of the impact the assault has had in her life: anxiety, trauma, and the need for a second front door in her home renovation. Her testimony was incredibly moving, and her voice audibly cracked as she held back tears.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford explains she's not testifying because she wants to, but because "it's her civic duty." https://t.co/hib1LKoWh8 pic.twitter.com/sbuVfD5rev — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

This is a live post, and we are continually updating it throughout the day.