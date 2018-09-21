Women protesting Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Friday morning, Donald Trump tweeted that Christine Blasey Ford should have reported her assault sooner if it was as “bad as she says.” Ford came forward with an allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and since then, she has been endlessly harassed, threatened, and her credibility has been repeatedly questioned. Now, there will be a national #BelieveSurvivors walkout on Monday, in solidarity with Ford and in protest of Brett Kavanaugh. Here’s what to know.

The walkout will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The walkout will begin on Monday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 a.m. PST), and go until 2:00 p.m.. In Washington D.C., dozens of organizations will meet in the Senate Hall atrium at 12:30 p.m., and walk to the Supreme Court building for a National speakout. The Facebook event page says that if you are unable to walkout, you can still post a photo or video to the page in solidarity.

We believe Dr. Christie Blasey Ford & we stand with her. Kavanaugh should be disqualified from the Supreme Court—& the GOP must stop bullying her. Join us in solidarity by wearing black & walking out of work/school/home on Monday at 1 pm ET + posting a photo w/ #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/asFyAHsLsS — NARAL (@NARAL) September 22, 2018

Those walking out will be wearing black.

In addition to walking out, those participating should wear black clothing, as a sign of solidarity. During the walkout, those participating should take photos or videos and post to social media with the hashtag #Believe Survivors.

Organizations across the country are taking part.

Planned Parenthood, NARAL, National Center for Transgender Equality‏, and the Human Rights Campaign, and 19 other organizations have all announced that they will be participating. Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, shared the event as well. Several celebrities, including Samantha Bee, Alyssa Milano, and Chelsea Handler, have also posted to social media that they will be taking part in the walkout.

We believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe survivors. Join us for a national walkout in solidarity w/ survivors of sexual violence on Mon., Sept. 24 @ 1PM EST by wearing black and posting a message to say #BelieveSurvivors #MeToomvmt https://t.co/txx6X9KcxQ — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) September 22, 2018

We’re in. We were going to stand outside and scream at the sky anyway. #BelieveSurvivors #MeToomvmt https://t.co/yj54mXrTQO — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 22, 2018

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I'll be joining the nationwide walkout with my sisters and brothers across the country on Monday at 1pmET/10amPT to stand in solidarity with her and survivors everywhere. #BelieveSurvivors — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 22, 2018

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.



I'll be joining the nationwide walkout with my sisters and brothers across the country on Monday at 1pmET/10amPT to stand in solidarity with her and survivors everywhere.



Please help me spread the word. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/XJdjvHWHzG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2018

“I’ll be joining the nationwide walkout with my sisters and brothers across the country on Monday,” wrote Milano on Twitter. “To stand in solidarity with her and survivors everywhere.”