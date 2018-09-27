After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford recounted the chilling details of her assault to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the committee to give his testimony. He spoke of his father, football, and beer; he cried and he yelled for himself and in the name of his daughters. He was emotional and angry. To some, he was convincing.
While one might hope Ford’s decision to upend her life to tell her story might convince those who previously supported Kavanaugh that he is unfit to sit on the Supreme Court — and that to at once believe her and believe him would be seen as impossible — for many this is not the case. For the sake of emotional preparedness, here are a few words from those who Kavanaugh continues to convince: