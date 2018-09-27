Photo: ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty Images

After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford recounted the chilling details of her assault to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the committee to give his testimony. He spoke of his father, football, and beer; he cried and he yelled for himself and in the name of his daughters. He was emotional and angry. To some, he was convincing.

While one might hope Ford’s decision to upend her life to tell her story might convince those who previously supported Kavanaugh that he is unfit to sit on the Supreme Court — and that to at once believe her and believe him would be seen as impossible — for many this is not the case. For the sake of emotional preparedness, here are a few words from those who Kavanaugh continues to convince:

I found Dr. Ford's opening statement moving and credible. I also find Judge Kavanaugh's statement moving and credible. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 27, 2018

Imagine how he feels for half a second. https://t.co/R5aar8f8qQ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) September 27, 2018

Liberal tsking over Kavanaugh's emotion demonstrates pretty well the maxim of Tagore, "Power takes as ingratitude the writhing of its victims." — Leila Marie Lawler ن (@_Leila) September 27, 2018

The lack of basic human compassion for Brett #Kavanaugh among some of his opponents is stomach turning. Imagine for a moment that someone you care about was dragged through this shameful circus based on so little concrete evidence. — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) September 27, 2018

That was simply tremendous—appropriately angry, personal, wrenching, detailed, persuasive. He helped himself immensely — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 27, 2018

Or when you get something you believe you didn't deserve, like being accused of gang rape https://t.co/yjTe4JTXHI — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 27, 2018

You can believe both of them. You can believe Ford was assualted. And you can believe Kavanaugh didn’t do it. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 27, 2018

That's absurd. If he didn't assault Ford he's being kind in this opening statement.



He's angry, but if he didn't assault Ford he has every reason to be. https://t.co/CDkgscPOm1 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 27, 2018

The attacks on Kavanaugh for showing anger are especially vicious. It's a type of gaslighting. If he shows emotion after weeks of being smeared and vilified on a national stage, it means he has a "poor temperament." What a disgraceful farce. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 27, 2018

Does Kavanaugh not seem quite "judicial"? Well, why should he be? You've been accused of being a rapist, or would-be rapist, before the whole world? If you weren't emotional, you'd be a robot. Judges aren't prohibited from being human beings. In fact, we usually want them to be. — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) September 27, 2018

In a city where true emotion is often completely covered over by political artifice, the testimony of Dr. Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh has been a remarkable departure, and a reminder that Washington combat involves real people. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) September 27, 2018

This is brutal. I've cried during both opening statements. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 27, 2018

After all we've been through. After what partisans & politicians did to Dr. Ford and to all women who have suffered sexual violence by using us a political weapon, Judge Kavanaugh & his powerful outrage speaks for all of us. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 27, 2018

If you think #Kavanaugh is lying then he deserves an Emmy and an Oscar for best performance.His emotion for those who stood up for him is palpable. Name the actor that could deliver this if it weren’t true. No one but the best actors could pull this off. He is telling the truth. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 27, 2018