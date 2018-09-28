You Can Buy These Korean Beauty Staples at Ulta

Photo: Courtesy of Peach and Lily

Remember when your bathroom shelf used to hold toothpaste and a bottle of Neutrogena? Those days are long behind us, and Peach & Lily is here to bring you into the future of skin care.

Peach & Lily is the Korean beauty online marketplace developed by Harvard business grad Alicia Yoon. Last month, the brand launched its own skin-care line based on the knowledge gleaned from years of experience selling beauty products. It’s available at Ulta, meaning you no longer have to wait for your Korean beauty products to ship from across the world.

Scroll down for four products from the line.

$39 at Ulta Wild Dew Treatment Essence If you’re looking for a place to start, try Peach & Lily’s Wild Dew, which is sort of an entry-level essence — a K-beauty staple meant to revive parched skin. It feels like a drink of water for your skin. It contains antioxidant-rich bamboo extract, hyaluronic acid, and free-radical fighting lotus extract to moisturize and smooth skin while diminishing dark spots. $39 at Ulta Buy

$39 at Ulta Lazy Day’s All-In-One Moisture Pads Alternately, if you would describe your skin-care style as “lazy” (or potentially “hungover”), try the Lazy Day All-in-One Moisture Pads. These seemingly too-good-to-be-true pads combine the effects of toner, essence, and moisturizer in just one swipe. $39 at Ulta Buy

$38 at Ulta The Good Acids Pore Toner Ah, refreshing toner. This one is great because it gets rid of dead skin that can be clogging pores and preventing your serums and moisturizers from really penetrating and doing their jobs. This version uses AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), which is particularly good at gently dissolving flaky skin. $38 at Ulta Buy

$28 at Ulta KBeauty Rescue Balm Having an all-purpose beauty balm in your purse is always a good call. This hydrating formula uses sunflower seed oil to help relieve dry, inflamed, or chapped skin and can be used to protect skin from harsh weather elements. $28 at Ulta Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.