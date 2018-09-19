Kylie Jenner. Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner tweeted on Monday night that she had cereal (Cinnamon Toast Crunch, specifically) with milk for the first time. She called the experience “life changing.” Nearly 24 hours later, it is still a challenge to imagine living for 21 years in the United States of America and never trying the combination.

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Thankfully, we weren’t the only skeptics. TMZ did the tedious work of going through every single one of Kylie’s Instagram posts to look for any previous “cereal with milk” situations. In an April, 2013 post, Kylie shared a photo of cereal, fruit, and creamy white substance that looks like to Instagram. Busted! Maybe.

There’s no way to determine for sure that it was cereal and milk. It could have been yogurt, or a dairy-free milk alternative, like almond milk or soy milk. But it does contradict a later tweet where she said “i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk.” Even if the 2013 cereal doesn’t have milk, it certainly is not dry!

i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

It is entirely possible that Kylie just eats cereal so infrequently that she doesn’t remember that five years ago she posted a photo of not-dry cereal. Maybe she didn’t eat the cereal she took a picture of. Maybe she’s laughing at us.

But if she really is just getting around to putting milk in her cereal, it’s possible she’s missed out on some other classic combinations. Kylie, if you’re reading this, may we also recommend peanut butter and jelly on bread, butter on toast, macaroni and cheese? They could also be life changing experiences.