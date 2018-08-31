Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules Got Engaged to Randall Emmett

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Lala Kent, the brave soul who stood up to Jennifer Lawrence, is getting married! Long time boyfriend Randall Emmett proposed to the Vanderpump Rules star during their romantic vacation in Mexico.

Lala, 28, and Randall, 46, posted the announcements to their Instagram accounts, and People Magazine was their to capture their special moment. Lala’s ring is from New York City jeweler Richie Rich.

Lala told People that Emmett asked her father’s permission before he passed, making the moment incredibly special for her.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged,” Lala told People. “We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!”

Emmett is a Hollywood producer behind shows like Power and is best friends with Mark Wahlberg.