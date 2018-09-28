Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail

On Saturday night, Lindsay Lohan began livestreaming an encounter she had with a homeless family on her Instagram, when Lohan began yelling that the family was trafficking children. It was a bizarre encounter, one that ended with Lohan getting punched in the face. Here’s everything you need to know.

The incident reportedly occurred in Moscow.

While the most recent photos of Lohan place her in Paris for Fashion Week, TMZ reported that Lohan was livestreaming from Moscow, Russia when she hopped out of her car and began speaking to the family.

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” Lohan said, according to Time. “A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

The family was homeless and sleeping outside. She began urging them to get into her car with her.

She spoke to the family in Arabic and English.

According to People, Lohan believed that the family she began following was a family of Syrian refugees. She can be heard in the video speaking in both Arabic and English. She offered the children in the family to go with her to watch TV and movies. When they kept walking away, Lohan got angry. She began yelling at the family in both Arabic and English, though she had an odd accent when she spoke English.

She can be heard saying “Hey kids!” then “you’re ruining Arab culture by doing this.”

Lohan kept following the family.

When the family continued to ignore Lohan, she got only got angrier, and began accusing the parents of trafficking children. “You’re taking these children, and they want to go,” she said, in heavily accented English.

what is happening... lindsay lohan tried to kidnap two refugee children because she thought the mom was trafficking her children she then was punched by the mother wow... pic.twitter.com/WYvchUqVNh — ryan (@ryanspearsz) September 29, 2018

After follow the family for several minutes, Lohan was punched.

Lohan kept following the family, and after several minutes, a woman’s voice can be heard before Lohan’s camera shakes. Lohan then says that the woman hit her. “You guys, I’m so scared,” she said, while crying and holding her face. The livestream then ended. The videos were taken down a short time later.

Lohan and her representatives have not yet commented on the ordeal.