A Cult Lingerie Store Comes to the West Village

Photo: Chris Mottalini

Williamsburg store The Great Eros has become a cult hit among shoppers seeking a sex-positive, sophisticated source for lingerie. The shop — which features its own line of delicates alongside other brands — has officially arrived at a sun-soaked space in the West Village. Complete with mood-setting candles, vintage erotica, and high-design sex toys that can double as coffee-table paraphernalia, the recently opened shop is located at 66 Greenwich Avenue.

A couple with plenty of business experience created The Great Eros: Christina Viviani previously designed lingerie for Calvin Klein and Donna Karan, and Emilio Ramirez, her life and business partner, founded the shop Personnel NY. In a statement, they said the new location was designed with sensual appeal in mind, inspired by European modernists like Valentine Schlegel. Architect Rufus Knight, who worked on the original store, helped the designers elevate the space to evoke the warmth and ethereal nature of a summer afternoon spent lounging in the Italian countryside.

Scroll for a look inside their new destination for pretty underwear.

Photo: Chris Mottalini