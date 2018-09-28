Look at All These Angry Boys

Brett Kavanaugh (angry). Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

During her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remained remarkably collected. Even as she recounted her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and described how the assault has shaped her life — leaving her with PTSD that made her want a second front door to her house so she could more easily escape if she was ever attacked — she was calm, eloquent, polite.

Here is how some of the men handled the stress of the hearings.

Brett Kavanaugh

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Lindsay Graham

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Jeff Flake

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mike Lee

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Father Time

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Patrick Leahy

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

John Kennedy

Photo: Tom Williams/Getty Images

Ted Cruz

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Don McGahn, White House Counsel

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But they found time to enjoy themselves, too.

Photo: JIM BOURG/Getty Images