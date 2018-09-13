This Paris Fashion Week Runway Show Will Float on the Seine

A rendering of the runway. Photo: Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

Strolling along the Seine is a quintessentially Parisian pastime. And now, L’Oréal Paris is holding a fashion show on the Seine — quite literally on it. The models will walk on a floating runway.

What sounds like a finale challenge from America’s Next Top Model is going to be a real event at Paris Fashion Week. It’s so real that it will actually stop boat traffic on the Seine for the duration of the show. The brand will be partnering with Chopard, Off-White, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Giambattista Valli and Elie Saab and showing pieces from their fall collections. Andie MacDowell, Elle Fanning, Bianca Balti, Eva Longoria, Duckie Thot, and Liya Kebede are all supposed to make appearances.

The show, “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris”, is expected to draw an even larger crowd than last year’s event on the Champs-Elysées. They are estimating that around 200,000 people can watch the show from the riverbanks and bridges. If next year’s show isn’t held on a tightrope from the top of the Eiffel Tower to the top of the Arc de Triomphe, we will be sorely disappointed.