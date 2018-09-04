M.A.C Now Offers 60 Shades of Foundation

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Shortly after Fenty Beauty debuted 40 shades of their Pro-Filt’r Foundation, it became clear that this was the new foundation shade standard. Brands like Dior, Covergirl, Flesh Beauty, and Tarte followed suit with their own 40-shade collections. Colourpop took it a step further with 42 options. The phenomenon was rightfully dubbed, “The Fenty Effect”. Leave it to RiRi to cause a massive shift in beauty history. Now, M.A.C has raised the bar, releasing 18 new shades of its Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 foundation, bringing their total shade range to 60.

M.A.C is really going big, though, because it’s not just the Fluid Foundation that is stepping up. They added new shades to a variety of their Studio Fix offerings across the board. There are now:

60 shades of Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

53 shades of Powder Plus Foundation

33 shades of 24-Hour Concealer (this is a brand new product)

9 shades of Perfecting Powder

2 Sculpt and Shape Contour Palettes (6 shades in each, 12 total, this is also brand new)

2 Conceal and Correct Palettes (6 shades total)

You could rewrite the entire “12 Days of Christmas” song exclusively using M.A.C Studio Fix products. All the new shades are available beginning September 6. It’s a perfect back-to-school/New York Fashion Week/random Thursday treat for yourself. It’s also a great birthday gift for any Virgos in your life who can gleefully nerd out while computing every possible combination of shade, coverage, and finish available.

