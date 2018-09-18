M.A.C’s Highly Culty Ruby Woo (Plus More Red Lipsticks) Are Only $16 Today

Photo: Courtesy the retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Red lipsticks, we’ve seen a few. Finding a good one can be tough, but M.A.C reds are some of the most trusted of them all. A survey of makeup artists and beauty editors singled out the blue-red of Ruby Woo because it “works beautifully on all complexions.” When Strategist beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton polled her obsessive followers about their favorite lipsticks, they touted M.A.C’s Ruby Woo and Lady Danger as the best. In the Cut’s guide to the most classic red lipsticks, M.A.C’s Russian Red also makes an appearance. And today, these beloved red shades (including Ruby Woo, Russian Red, and Lady Danger) are on sale for 15 percent off with code VIP.

If you’re not ready to commit, the travel-size versions are on sale for just $8.50, too.

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.