Everything to Know About Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh’s Alleged Accomplice

Mark Judge. Photo: Facebook

As women have come forward with decades-old allegations of sexual assault against conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee’s past — from his old acquaintances to his partying to his relationship to Judge Alex Kozinksi’s, his former mentor whom several women accused of sexual misconduct — has come under intense scrutiny. One character from his early life whose name has been popping up with some regularity is Mark Judge, a conservative writer who Christine Blasey Ford claims was in the room when Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, and whose reputation seems to only have worsened the more we’ve gotten to know about him.

Despite this, Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has not called on Judge to testify about Ford’s allegations — a move that has come under criticism. Grassley has said that there’s “no reason” for Judge to testify, arguing that Judge told the committee in a letter that he has “no memory” of the alleged sexual assault. His critics have argued that the Republicans simply chose to believe Judge, not Ford.

Below, here’s everything we know so far about Judge.

He went to the same high school as Kavanaugh.

While the exact nature of their relationship is unclear, Judge and Kavanaugh were in the same class at Georgetown Preparatory School, a private all-boys Catholic school in North Bethesda, Maryland. According to the Washington Post, they both graduated in 1983.

Christine Blasey Ford says Judge was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Ford claims that at a party in Montgomery County in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and Judge — both of whom were “stumbling drunk” — led her into a bedroom, where the former allegedly held her down and “fumbled with her clothes”; meanwhile, Ford claims that Judge was standing across the room, where he “laughed maniacally” and turned up the music to down out her cries. Per her account, Judge then decided to jump on Ford and Kavanaugh twice, which toppled over the latter and helped Ford free herself. (Both men have denied the allegations.)

In his 1997 memoir about his struggle with alcoholism, Judge mentions a “Bart O’Kavanaugh” character who passes out drunk and vomits in a car.

Judge seriously struggled with alcoholism and later recovery in his teenage years, about which he wrote in his second memoir, Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk. In the book, he described the blackout drinking culture that existed at his high school, and tells of an anecdote involving a person named “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” who “puked in someone’s car” and “passed out on his way back from a party.”

He has disturbing opinions about sexual assault and masculinity.

In his writing over the past few years, Judge has suggested that revealing clothes can lead to rape, praised men who know how to be “the boss” with their wife, and celebrated the beauty of “uncontrollable male passion.”

In a 2016 blog post praising male passion, he wrote: “There’s also that ambiguous middle ground, where the woman seems interested and indicates, whether verbally or not, that the man needs to prove himself to her. And if that man is any kind of man, he’ll allow himself the awesome power, the wonderful beauty, of uncontrollable male passion.”

He allegedly admitted to “taking turns” having sex with a drunk girl.

Judge has claimed that “no horseplay” occurred at the Georgetown Prep parties he attended; however, new revelations from his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Rasor suggest Judge wasn’t being honest.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Rasor says that Judge “told her ashamedly” about an incident in which he and other boys took turns having sex with an intoxicated woman. He seemed to think it was consensual when he recounted the encounter, she said, and she approached the magazine because she could no longer “stand by and watch him lie” about his school’s party culture. (Judge “categorically denies” Rasor’s account.)

Approximately an hour after the report was published, attorney Michael Avenatti claimed in a tweet that he had “significant evidence” that Kavanaugh, Judge, and other boys would “participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”