Meghan Markle Is Helping Release a Charity Cookbook for Victims of Grenfell Fire

Meghan Markle. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

We’ve known for a while that Meghan Markle loves to cook: her former blog, The Tig, was full of recipes; her old Instagram heavily featured her passion for food; and she revealed in a BBC interview that Prince Harry proposed to her while they were roasting an engagement chicken. So it’s only fitting that Meghan’s first solo charitable endeavor as a duchess involves a cookbook featuring recipes from women affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

Kensington Palace revealed on Monday that Meghan is supporting the publication of a new community cookbook, entitled Together: Our Community Cookbook. The book includes more than 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the 2017 tragedy, during which 71 residents were killed in an “unprecedented” apartment building fire. It will be released on September 25.

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

“Together is a cookbook but it’s also the story of a West London community who gathered together in a kitchen and discovered the healing power of food,” Meghan says in a video, released on Monday by Kensington Palace.

Meghan continues in the video, “In January 2018, as I was settling into my new home of London, I met a group of women whose community had been affected by the Grenfell fire. They had decided to get together to cook fresh food for their families and their neighbors.”

United by their passion for food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess of Sussex and the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen are pleased to share 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/RSFD7ChD9E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

She first started visiting Hubb Community Kitchen, which is led by women affected by the fire, at that time — and has since made regular visits to the location, according to Kensington Palace. The proceeds of the book, which includes a foreword written by Meghan, will go toward helping Hubb (which means “love” in Arabic), allowing the kitchen to stay open seven days a week and continue to feed communities affected by the fire.