Meghan Markle Impressively Plays Sports in Stilettos

If there’s one thing female royals are good at, it’s playing sports in heels. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is truly a pioneer in the field. She’s played soccer, ping-pong, and wellie wanging in wedges and stilettos. And now that Meghan Markle is officially a Duchess, she’s following suit.

At an event with young people studying to be coaches at Loughborough University, Meghan and Harry competed against each other during a passing drill. According to Meghan’s Mirror, a blog that dutifully chronicles Markle’s wardrobe, she wore Aquazzura’s “Simply Irresistible” 105 Black Pumps. In addition to the heels, she wore an Oscar de la Renta top and Altuzarra pants.

It’s Team Duke vs. Team Duchess as they join @WeAreCoachCoreUK apprentices for a netball shootout 🏀. pic.twitter.com/qFhzL2W3ac — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2018

No word on which team won, but Meghan tweeted through the Kensington Royal account that the program, Coach Core, was an “incredible inspiration.” So is she for not slipping in those stilettos.