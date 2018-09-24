What ‘Credible Information’ Does Michael Avenatti Have on Kavanaugh?

Michael Avenatti. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Sunday night, as rumors circulated that The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer were about to reveal a new allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, Stormy Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted that he was representing a woman with “credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.” Once the investigation was actually published, Avenatti clarified that the woman he represents is not the subject of The New Yorker piece, Deborah Ramirez, who had told the magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her a dorm party at Yale.

Avenatti has continued to tweet about the “credible information” he purports to have, including details about his client and screenshots of emails with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Here is everything Avenatti has revealed so far. We will continually update this post as new information comes to light.

Avenatti had been tweeting his support for Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, over the past week.

Before Avenatti revealed the existence of his new client, he began tweeting messages in support of Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a high-school party as his friend, conservative writer Mark Judge, watched. Avenatti tweeted about the need for Ford’s supporters to rally around her, and of the way Anita Hill was mistreated when she testified about her sexual-harassment claims against now-Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

Dr. Ford is being placed on an island and is being defined in a vacuum. Her defenders cannot allow this to happen. This is a different age with very fast news cycles. It demands a different strategy and a proactive one. Otherwise, you are lost. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 18, 2018

I remember the Thomas confirmation hearings. And I remember the mistreatment of Anita Hill vividly. That committee was controlled and chaired by Dems, at a time less partisan than today. I am very concerned that Dr. Ford will face far worse. She MUST be treated fairly! #Courage — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 19, 2018

On Saturday night, he took his support even further, tweeting cryptically, “All indications are that Dr. Ford is not alone. Buckle up - that includes you Mark Judge.”

All indications are that Dr. Ford is not alone. Buckle up - that includes you Mark Judge. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

He further tweeted on Sunday morning, mimicking what Kavanaugh said in a speech, that “What happens at Georgetown Prep does not stay at Georgetown Prep.”

What happens at Georgetown Prep does not stay at Georgetown Prep. #Truth #Courage #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

On Sunday night, Avenatti revealed the existence of his new client on Twitter, and called on Kavanaugh to withdraw his Supreme Court nomination.

In a Sunday night tweet, shortly before The New Yorker report was published, Avenatti tweeted that he represents a woman with “credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” the man Ford had named as Kavanaugh’s accomplice during her assault. Avenatti continued, “We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

My client is not Deborah Ramirez. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

The Senate Judiciary Committee then contacted Avenatti to ask about the “credible information” he referenced.

After his Sunday night tweets, Avenatti was contacted by Mike Davis, chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee, requesting access to the information he purported to have. Avenatti published screenshots of the email exchange on Twitter, including details about the claim his client allegedly has against Kavanaugh. He wrote in the email:

We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C., area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a “train” of men to subsequently gang rape them.

Avenatti wrote that there are “multiple witnesses that will corroborate these facts.” He called on the witnesses to be called to testify publicly, in addition to calling on Senate investigators to ask Kavanaugh about the claims.

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

The claim came shortly after The New Yorker reported that Mark Judge’s ex-girlfriend said he once admitted to “taking turns” having sex with a drunk girl.

Speaking with The New Yorker, Mark Judge’s ex-girlfriend of three years Elizabeth Rasor challenged his assertion that there was “no horseplay” at the Georgetown Prep parties he attended. She said that Judge “told her ashamedly” about an incident in which he and other boys took turns having sex with a drunk woman, and that he seemed to think it was consensual. He did not name anyone else involved, and there is no indication that Kavanaugh was one of the boys, The New Yorker notes.

Avenatti also tweeted a disturbing allegation about an entry in Kavanaugh’s yearbook.

The attorney said Kavanaugh should be asked about an entry in his yearbook that reads: “FFFFFFFourth of July.” He stated that it might stand for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them.” He also mentioned the term, “Devil’s Triangle,” without providing further information.

Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: "FFFFFFFourth of July." We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Avenatti continued to tweet additional screenshots of emails between him and the Senate Judiciary Committee’s chief counsel for nominations.

Here are subsequent emails between me and Mr. Davis. It appears that (1) the Committee has an issue with this process being public and (2) the Committee wants to avoid Mr. Judge testifying or even requesting that he testify. Both are absolute necessities. pic.twitter.com/jiwtFFGbJd — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

My e-mail of this morning directed to Mr. Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. The American people deserve to know the truth and evidence regarding the allegations. There must be no effort made to avoid it. pic.twitter.com/8pcdW0PqQ1 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

He also requested Committee chairperson Senator Chuck Grassley call on Mark Judge to testify about the matter.

We are calling on the Committee and Senator Grassley to immediately request that Mark Judge testify under oath about the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. They should not be hiding witnesses. The Committee works for the American people and this is a search for the truth. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Avenatti revealed on Monday that his client has done work with various government agencies.

In a Monday tweet, Avenatti wrote that his client “has previously done work within the State Dept, U.S. Mint, & DOJ. She has been granted multiple security clearances in the past including Public Trust & Secret.” He also warned, “The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible.”

Warning: My client re Kavanaugh has previously done work within the State Dept, U.S. Mint, & DOJ. She has been granted multiple security clearances in the past including Public Trust & Secret. The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Avenatti says his client is expected to go public with the allegation in a TV interview by Wednesday.

Avenatti told the Hill on Monday that he expects his client to go public with her accusation against Kavanaugh in a television interview within the next 48 hours. “We anticipate that that is what is going to occur,” he said, before adding “We have not finalized the details.”

This post has been updated, and a line that mistakenly referred to Avenatti as Kavanaugh has been corrected.