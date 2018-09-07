Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kors

10 Corso Como, a concept store founded by Carla Sozzani in 1990, has locations in Italy, Korea, China, and Japan, but it only came to New York this week. The new shop, located in the South Street Seaport, boasts some pretty big designers from the art and fashion world (Prada! Seletti! Alaïa!) plus a busy restaurant. But what’s an opening without some exclusive merchandise, especially made for the occasion?

Being that it’s New York City, a place that loves the color black more than anything else, Michael Kors ditched his normally bright ways for a subdued, exclusive capsule. It consists of three items from his upcoming resort 2019 collection: a hobo bag, a pair of slides, and a cozy sweater. The shoes and handbag come in regular leather and crocodile, should you feel like splurging. The tops, emblazoned with 19 or 81, are a nod to the year the brand was founded.

All of the items can be found only in-store, but if you’re curious, scroll down to see them all.

Daphne leather slide, $495

Daphne crocodile slide, $1,950

Bancroft crocodile shoulder bag, $6,900

Bancroft leather shoulder bag, $990

1981 long sleeve sweater, $750

10 Corso Como, 1 Fulton Street.