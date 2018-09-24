Michael Kors May Buy Versace for $2 Billion

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Surprise! Michael Kors may soon own Versace. Some people familiar with the deal have told Bloomberg that the beacons of American and Italian fashion, respectively, are in late-stage talks. Versace doesn’t come cheap — Kors reportedly valued it at $2 billion. If the talks turn into a deal, it may be announced as early as this week. From then on, the two companies can bond over their mutual love of prints.

Last year, Kors also acquired Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion and is clearly keen on expanding its portfolio. Versace declined to comment on the reports. Luckily for Donatella (and us), the Versace family will reportedly still be involved with the company in any agreement.