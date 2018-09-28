A Unisex Collection for Fans of Fancy Streetwear

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Back in June, Moda Operandi launched menswear. Like the women’s offerings, the selection is geared towards those who embrace color and pattern — the males of the fashion-peacock species. While the site carries plenty of well-known brands like Burberry, Prada, and Givenchy, it’s also taking a chance on lesser-known designers as well. The most recent launch (or drop, since we all live in a streetwear world now) is an exclusive collection by Don C., the co-founder of Chicago’s RSVP Gallery boutique.

Don C used to be Kanye West’s tour manager and co-founded RSVP Gallery with Virgil Abloh. He’s well-established in the streetwear world, often collaborating with Nike on extremely limited collaborations under the brand Just Don. ( Jonah Hill is, of course, a fan.) The Moda collection is his first foray into traditional, seasonal ready-to-wear. Featuring colorful camp shirts, tearaway pants, hoodies, tie-dye shirts, and sleek jackets, it’s a continuation of the unexpected trends we saw last summer. And while it’s technically for men, take note of the video: the collection has plenty of unisex appeal.

The clothes cost a bit more than what you’d pay for streetwear; prices start at $275 for tees and top out at $1,500 for outerwear. Scroll ahead to see some of our favorites.

$850 at Moda Operandi Just Don Tearaway Striped Cotton-Blend Satin Track Pants Available in sizes XS–XXL $850 at Moda Operandi Buy

$1,525 at Moda Operandi Just Don Reversible Leopard-Print And Cotton-Blend Satin Jacket Available in sizes XS–XXL $1,525 at Moda Operandi Buy

$575 at Moda Operandi Just Don Striped Cotton-Blend Satin Boxing Shorts Available in sizes XS–XXL $575 at Moda Operandi Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.