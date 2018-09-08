An Artist Captures a Beautiful Moment at Fashion Week

Every day of New York Fashion Week, artist Samantha Hahn is painting one beautiful moment from the runways. Illustration: Samantha Hahn

The Monse collection offered fun takes on classics, from a collegiate jersey with an off-center collar to a button-down with mixed stripes and extra-long sleeves. I loved all the nautical nods, like rope strings on a sweatshirt, shoes, or a bag. Creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia debuted the brand’s first range of menswear.

Monse excels at stripes that are so much more exciting than the standard through surprising angles and widths. The prints and silhouettes are whimsical and wearable at once. I really enjoy their casual and playful tweed jackets.