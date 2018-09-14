Nashville Novelties, Reasonably Priced Cashmere, and a High-Tech Tribeca Spa

F i r s t L o o k

On September 21, ultragirlie Parisian womenswear brand BA&SH will open in Nolita (257 Elizabeth St.).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors/Jason Lee

1. Dinners: Monthly private meals hosted by luminaries like “It” girl Babba Canales and cooked by French chefs like Daniel Boulud.

2. Clothes: Womenswear, like a flouncy metallic dress ($715), plus eveningwear that will be loaned out at no cost for events on Fridays.

3. Children’s area: Small chairs and tables loaded with building blocks, puzzles, pencils, and coloring books featuring sketches of BA&SH dresses.

4. Parisian brands: Collaborations with under-the-radar French lines like Atelier Paulin jewelry and Baobab candles.

5. Classes: Weekly French lessons taught by instructors from Little Italy–based language school Coucou, with coffee and croissants.