Here’s the New Isabel Marant Makeup Collection

Photo: Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

French designer Isabel Marant is widely known for a minimalist makeup approach (makeup artists used a Burt’s Bees lip crayon on models for her Fall 2017 runway show and not much else). Her first makeup collection follows that edict. Together with L’Oréal, she created five multi-use products that are bohemian and French-inspired (obviously) with a Western twist. Marant says that the American West captures an “audaciously chic” vibe (can you call it ranch dressing?) that she wanted to translate into her work.

So, what exactly does this French cowgirl collection include? “Smoke” is an eye-shadow duo with matte black and metallic black shades. There’s “Wanted”, a clear mascara if you want truly very, very minimal definition. It also doubles as a brow tamer, because well, it’s clear. “Shine” is an all-over highlighter and “Amaze” is a sheer pink gloss for lips and cheeks. There’s also seven new shades of the Color Riche Matte lipstick, ranging from nude to red to plum. The lipsticks have thematically appropriate names, too, like “Pigalle Western” and “Belleville Rodeo”. The best part? Everything in the collection ranges from $12–$16. Check out the collection below, and then reach for the sky. Or, your credit card.

Photo: Courtesy of L'Oréal Paris $12 at Barneys Smile Color Riche Matte Lipstick $12 at Barneys Buy

