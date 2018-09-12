Palace Denies Reports That Meghan Markle’s Dog Was Photographed Mid-Poo

Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Picking up a dog’s poop is an indignity all dog-owners have to suffer for the sake of their little friends, friends they keep inside of their homes and love so much it makes them cry periodically and feel like their insides are being torn out through their chests at all times. It’s fine and truly isn’t as gross as it seems, unless your dog has gotten into something unfortunate, in which case it is bad and I hope you have a water bottle.

But — is the act of picking up dog poop so “fine” and not “as gross as it seems, unless your dog has gotten into something unfortunate” that Meghan Markle, her royal highness the duchess of Sussex, would do it herself? At Kensington Palace, no less? One reporter on Twitter has claimed that it is.

So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) September 12, 2018

However, TMZ — in a post titled “MEGHAN MARKLE DOG S*** HAPPENS Even on Palace Grounds???” — reached out to a Palace source to confirm the supposed Meghan Markle was, in fact, Meghan Markle. And the source denied it!

“A source at the Palace tells us the photo posted by the reporter is not Meghan and it’s not her dog either. The mess is someone else’s s**t.”

Hmm. It’s true that the dog looks nothing like Guy, the beagle Markle recently rescued. But to whom, then, did Lisa Petrillo, the reporter who tweeted the image, speak? An imposter? Why, then, does the kind of far away, sort of blurry image look so much like it probably could be Meghan Markle? And most importantly — what is this dog’s name?

I do hope we find out soon.