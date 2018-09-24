This Plus-Size Collaboration Just Tapped the Best Possible Model

Paloma Elsesser and Jason Wu. Photo: Courtesy of Eloquii

Jason Wu has tapped curve model-of-the-moment Paloma Elsesser to front his collection for Eloquii. Wu — a favorite of Michelle Obama’s — has been working on a collection of holiday clothes for the retailer in sizes 14–28.

Both Wu and Elsesser described the clothes as timeless and glamorous, which is Wu’s trademark. Since it’s a holiday collection, we can expect fancy dresses at what Wu describes as an “approachable” price point. He worked with the creative director of Eloquii, Jodi Arnold, to make sure the clothes would appeal to their customers by offering “beautiful, contemporary, and chic style” with “a distinctively feminine aesthetic.”

Elsesser’s involvement is sure to bring in a whole new crop of her fans who love her authentic presence. “Jason’s designs for Eloquii celebrate the female form in an exquisite, powerful way,” she says.

And the affection is clearly mutual. Says Wu, “I love how unapologetic and outspoken she is when it comes to fashion, so working with her to front this collection campaign was a no-brainer.” The collection drops on November 1.