Lots of ‘Skin-Perfecting’ Paula’s Choice Skin-Care Products Are on Sale

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Paula’s Choice — the so-called Cosmetics Cop and culty skin-care brand that’s become a perennial favorite here at the Strat and over at the Cut — is having a rare 15 percent off sale on almost everything at Dermstore. That includes its hyperpopular BHA and AHA serums, and even some of the brand’s colorful boosters, so it’s a smart time to re-up on its greatest hits. Here, an edit of some Paula’s Choice stuff we love.

$25 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $25 (was $29, now 14% off) First, there’s Paula’s Choice’s No. 1 best-selling product: this BHA exfoliant lotion that’s an all-star favorite of the Cut staff for its acne-fighting, pore-cleansing abilities. Former Cut beauty editor Ashley Weatherford says it’s so good, it deserves its own star in the skin-care hall of fame. $25 at Dermstore Buy

$44 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Peptide Booster $44 (was $52, now 15% off) If you want just a little something for tightening, plumping, and brightening your skin, this peptide booster is the stuff. Cut writer Shannon Barbour says to consider it “like a shot for your skin care” to treat a bad scar or an especially prominent wrinkle. $44 at Dermstore Buy

$31 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Pore Refining Treatment 4% BHA $31 (was $36, now 14% off) And if you need to kick it up a notch from the 2 percent version of the BHA treatment, there’s this 4 percent salicylic-acid version that Weatherford recommends for the especially acne-prone. $31 at Dermstore Buy

$24 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Lotion $24 (was $29, now 17% off) Or, this “skin perfecting” 8 percent AHA lotion (which uses glycolic acid to exfoliate). Weatherford uses it everyday and credits it for her impossibly smooth skin: “The occasional pimple on my face never leaves a scar; the humectant property of glycolic acid draws in moisture and makes my skin look constantly dewy.” $24 at Dermstore Buy

$25 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Gel Exfoliant $25 (was $29, now 14% off) The eight percent AHA is also available in gel form, which is a slightly thicker consistency that dries down to a matte finish (go for the liquid lotion one, though, if you want to layer it underneath serums). $25 at Dermstore Buy

$41 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster $41 (was $49, now 16% off) For hyperpigmentation, we also like this potent C15 super booster that is the same formula as another certain (more expensive) vitamin C serum. Not to get too scientific on you, but Weatherford explains its merits thusly: “The combination of vitamin E and ferulic acid stabilizes the typically finicky vitamin C (vitamin C’s potency weakens when exposed to light and air), and they increase the brightening capacity of vitamin C from fourfold, to eightfold.” $41 at Dermstore Buy

$24 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion 10% AHA $24 (was $28, now 14% off) Here, a smoothing body lotion that exfoliates with glycolic acid, which Weatherford suggests for people who have keratosis pilaris. $24 at Dermstore Buy

$36 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster $36 (was $42, now 14% off) For those of us with crow’s-feet and wrinkles, niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) can be helpful as an anti-ager for tightening skin. Weatherford recommends it for evening skin tone overall, too: “You won’t notice an effect overnight, but give it a few weeks and you’ll experience crazy-smooth skin and become a teeny-tiny pore person.” $36 at Dermstore Buy

$28 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Ultra-Light Daily Mattifying Fluid SPF 30 $28 (was $33, now 15% off) And a gentle reminder that sunscreen’s especially important to use every day if you’re dabbling with any of the acids above. Here’s a daily sunscreen Weatherford says is liquid-y enough that it won’t feel like a gloopy mask, and light enough that it won’t cast a greasy sheen over your skin. $28 at Dermstore Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.