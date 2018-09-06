Sleazy Skate Bois Get Their Time In the Sun at New York Fashion Week

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at John Elliott. Photo: Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

John Elliott’s spring 2019 collection debuted at a skatepark in Lower Manhattan in sweltering heat. Our favorite sleazy skater boys and street style lovers Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber were in the audience, taking off layers as they sat atop sloping concrete in 93 degree alongside other sweating celebs (and Dina Lohan and her son).

Justin Bieber brought along his fianceé Hailey Baldwin, who wore weather-appropriate denim cut-offs. She paired the shorts with a sheer, thin, long button down, and socks under heels. As far as the photos show, she kept her outfit on the entire time.

Meanwhile, Justin wore baggy sweatpants and arrived in a long sleeved shirt, which he quickly shed and then used as a rag to mop up his sweat. His blond hair poked every which way out of a trucker hat, and it can only be assumed that little beads of perspiration formed on that skinny mustache of his.

Hailey and Justin attending the John Elliott fashion show in NY. pic.twitter.com/cXulEQNH4B — Hailey Baldwin Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 6, 2018

Justin and Hailey sat just a few seats away from LeBron James on one side and part time fashion model Whoopi Goldberg on other, and we’re left to wonder what the small talk was like. Did they discuss the heat? The outdoor venue? Climate change? Breathable fabrics? Did Whoopi warn the young lovers about the perils of marriage?

Pete Davidson, who attended without Ariana Grande, handled the heat with a little less grace: forgoing a shirt altogether, wearing a pair of neon green and purple Vans, and not bothering to hide his absolute dismay about the oppressive temperatures. Like Bieber, he also brought along a long sleeve shirt that he did not use as an actual shirt.

Photo: Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock/Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

A photo snapped of Pete shows him still wearing a shirt, albeit in a black one, to match his black pants, which seems a bad outfit choice given the heat. Maybe that’s why he ended up ditching the shirt.

Pete Davidson, fourth from the left, at the John Elliott show. Photo: Armando Grillo/Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

With such an impressive skater boy guest list, we’re left to wonder where Jonah Hill was Thursday afternoon?