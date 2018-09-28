Pete Davidson Talks About Relationship with Ariana Grande on Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live returned for Season 44, with Adam Driver as host and Kanye West as musical guest. During the Weekend Update segment, Pete Davidson rolled through as a guest, and Colin Jost asked him about his summer and getting engaged to Ariana Grande.

“So you got engaged to Ariana Grande this summer?” Jost asked Davidson.

“Yeah, I did, I got engaged, and no one could believe it,” said Davidson. “And I can’t believe it and I get it. She’s the number one pop star in the world and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood.”

He also talked about living with Grande in her $60,000 a month apartment, and finding out that he had been sent death threats. Watch the full clip below.