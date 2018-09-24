Forget About Giant Hats; It’s All About Massive Bags Now

Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Do you remember those massive hats that were sweeping your Instagram feed just a few short weeks ago? Good. Now forget them. Jacquemus has moved on, and therefore we must, too. It’s all about big bags now.

While it’s sad to say good-bye to the La Bomba hat of summer 2017, we always knew this day would come. There’s no practical use for a giant straw hat. It’s impractical at best and dangerous at worst. But there are endless uses for a massive bag that can fit two comforters, Jacquemus purveyor Emily Ratajkowski, 116 tiny bags, and a spare tire. Anything is possible!