At 17, many people find themselves coasting through inconsequential summer jobs or wasting time before first semesters of college. Tennis champion Garbiñe Muguruza was turning pro. Seven years later, Muguruza, now 24, has six singles titles under her belt, including besting her childhood idol at the French Open in 2016, and winning Wimbledon in 2017. In September of that year, she was ranked number-one in the world.

Muguruza’s greatest success might be savoring, and making the most of, the life she’s worked so hard for.

Known for her aggressive style of play, and casting a strong figure at six feet tall, the disciplined-athlete side of Muguruza belies her positive, easygoing energy off the court. In the high-pressure, ultra-competitive microcosm that is professional tennis, Muguruza is an anomaly for her balance of maturity and lightheartedness. It’s a formula that’s been critical to her success since day one. Having picked up a racket at age three, it wasn’t long before she was catching up with her two older brothers, whom she credits for her love of the sport. When Muguruza’s talent eclipsed theirs, the entire family moved from their home in Venezuela to Spain, where she had a better chance of pursuing tennis seriously. At six years old, she won her first tournament; at 14, she won a national championship.

As her brothers gave up pursuing the sport themselves, Muguruza found the family’s legacy on her shoulders alone. The young athlete endured—shaking off the temptations of a “normal” teenage life—and at Wimbledon in 2015, she became the first female Spanish player to make a Grand Slam final since 2000. While she frequently expresses gratitude for her family’s sacrifices, Muguruza doesn’t let her own focus and commitment get in the way of relishing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities she finds herself enjoying. She’s appeared on award-shows red carpets, graced international magazine covers, and become a darling of the fashion set.

It’s no surprise that the tennis star’s “just for fun” approach to life and level-headedness is alluring. But it’s not all about fame for her, either: Since 2017, she’s been an ambassador for Room to Read, a non-profit supporting girls’ education and children’s literacy in Asia and Africa. Overall, Muguruza’s greatest success might be savoring, and making the most of, the life she’s worked so hard for—and, in the process, inspiring others to do the same.

