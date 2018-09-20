In a lot of ways, space (as in outer space) gets all the glory when it comes to science. But if there’s anyone to convince us that the ocean—the other vast and great unknown—is even more worthy of our attention, it’s oceanographer and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle. Now 82 years old, Earle has been a pioneer in marine biology since the 1950s, at a time when the doors to scientific work were largely closed to women. When she first applied to be a teaching assistant at a prominent university, she was told that such roles were reserved for men. Yet, in 1964, she embarked on a six-week oceanic expedition as the only woman in a 70-person crew. In the ’70s, she led a team of all women on another expedition, which broke the record for the longest uninterrupted time any scientists had been submerged.

In 1979, Earle, who’s been called “Her Deepness” and the Jacques Cousteau of our era, descended in an armored suit 1,250 feet below the surface of the Pacific (off the coast of Oahu) and walked for two hours at a depth no human had gone before. When she was named chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 1990, she became the first woman to hold the title. And while her own profile skyrocketed, Earle’s motivation has always been selfless. Besides exploration for the benefit of human knowledge, her life’s work has been in the name of protecting the oceans and its inhabitants—both of which, she says, are dying.

In 2009, Earle gained even more recognition, which she parlayed into launching Mission Blue, a coalition of oceanic conservation and research groups working to implement a global network of marine-protected areas. Its efforts inspired an award-winning documentary, and Earle herself has written more than 10 books on her single-minded passion. Throughout her career, she’s made vital contributions to areas of science that affect all of us, defied sexism, and set a staggering standard for lifetime achievement. As an octogenarian, she stills partakes in underwater expeditions, is an active researcher and lecturer, and is a leading voice on climate change. And while she’s adamant that more young women are desperately needed in science, that opportunity might not exist if she hadn’t pushed through the door first.

