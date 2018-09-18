These Floral Dresses Feel Very of-the-Moment (and They’re on Sale!)

Photo: Courtesy of Preen

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi is known for its florals, from blooming appliqués on a little black dress to lipstick that’s literally shaped like a blossom on the runway. Now, the British designer has released a collection of moody floral dresses for the Outnet that feels perfectly timed for the trends we’re seeing this fashion month. The collection includes velvet, pleating, ruching, and puffed sleeves, but the energy is more rock and roll than prairie — more Jerry Hall than Laura Ashley.

The collection starts around $350, but it’s on sale for about 50 to 60 percent off in keeping with the Outnet’s standard mark downs. Shop some styles below.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.