Prince Harry Valiantly Shields Meghan Markle’s Hair From the Wind

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle just hosted a lunch celebrating her first solo project since the royal wedding, her cookbook Together. Of course, Prince Harry — the chivalrous prince he is — was by her side to support her, whether smiling at Meghan during her thank-you speech, or helping her hair calm down after a particularly blustery gust of wind:

When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day ... pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

After bravely protecting the sheen of Meghan’s blow-out from England’s harsh autumn winds, he sweetly rested his chin on her shoulder.

But beauty expert Harry was also seen showing his mischievous side, as he reportedly grabbed some samosas from the lunch table, hiding them behind his back. The samosas were cooked by the women of Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of West Londoners who make meals for the families affected by the 2017’s tragic Grenfell Fire.

I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch... #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

When Harry noticed he was on camera, he flashed an innocent smile — an all-too-convincing buffet thief. We forgive you, Harry. Hanger gets the best of all of us.