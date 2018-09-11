An Artist Captures a Beautiful Moment at Fashion Week

Every day of New York Fashion Week, artist Samantha Hahn is painting a beautiful moment from the runways. Photo: Samantha Hahn

Every piece in Proenza Schouler’s spring 2019 collection feels contemporary and fresh. Perfect silhouettes, elevated fabrics, sophisticated patterns and colors. Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez know how to create clothes that simultaneously flatter a woman’s body and feel easy to wear. Their mastery of denim is undeniable: stone-washed, multi-tier denim dresses; high-waisted, pleated trousers with a long belt; gigantic carry-all tote bags in denim and silver lamé. This collection is for a woman who wants to look stylish and get sh*t done.