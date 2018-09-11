Rag & Bone Made a Beautiful Film on the Streets of New York

Last night’s rain didn’t put a damper on the screening and premiere party for Rag & Bone’s new short film, Time of Day, directed by Greek cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis. It features beautifully shot everyday scenes of New York City, with a star-studded celebrity cast wearing Rag & Bone’s fall/winter 2018 collection. Emma Roberts sits in a diner wearing a leopard dress, while Lakeith Stanfield takes the subway in a Rag & Bone blazer. Jon Hamm chats (oddly) with his barber in a white T-shirt, and Lake Bell dances like crazy on a car in a wrap dress. Kate Mara, Reed Morano, Pom Klementieff, and Boyd Holbrook also appear in the film. Every scene looks improvised and features little to no dialogue, playing out like a performance-art piece.

In an enclosed section of the High Line overlooking the Meatpacking District, guests took refuge from the gloomy weather to watch the screening and celebrate with Rag & Bone’s founder and chief brand officer, Marcus Wainwright. Notable guests included Bell, model Alek Wek, actress Nikki Reed, and NBA player Carmelo Anthony. The film played on repeat while speakers blasted an original bass-heavy, techo-instrumental soundtrack composed by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

While the party showcased Rag & Bone’s fall/winter 2018 collection, the brand’s spring/summer 2019 collection hit showrooms last week. Watch the ten-minute film above, and see looks from the party below.

Lake Bell. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for rag & bone

Alek Wek. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for rag & bone

Nikki Reed. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for rag & bone