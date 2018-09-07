Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary Show Brought Glamour Back To NYC

Martha Stewart. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary show brought the glamour back to New York Fashion Week. In addition to the four collections debuted, the guest list rivaled the most illustrious events of the year, featuring movie stars, political powerhouses, top designers, and musicians.

Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Annette de la Renta sat next to each other. On another front row, Tom Hiddleston, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper. Elsewhere: Oprah Winfrey, Pierce Brosnan, and Robert de Niro.

Hillary Clinton, Bee Shaffer, Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, Anderson Cooper, Martha Stewart, and Jessica Chastain were also in attendance. Check out the photos below from one of the most A-list guest lists of the year.

Jessica Chastain. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Iman. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Allison Williams. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Maria Sharapova. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Robert de Niro. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Lively. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kanye West. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lily Aldridge. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kirsten Corley and Chance The Rapper. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Imogen Poots. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage