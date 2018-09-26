Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A lawyer for Deborah Ramirez, John Clune, tweeted that the Senate Judiciary Committee “refused to meet all scheduled appointments” with Ramirez and her representatives. Ramirez is the second woman to come forward with allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who went on the record in a New Yorker report on Sunday.

Deborah Ramirez only came forward after being contacted by Ronan Farrow and carefully working through her memories only to ensure her accuracy. We reached out to the Senate Judiciary Committee to schedule a call to discuss how best to bring them that information 2/4 — John Clune (@CluneEsq) September 25, 2018

Clune claims that Ramirez and her legal team reached out to the Judiciary Committee about bringing forward her information, but the committee failed to meet her. Ramirez also requested an FBI investigation into her claims, according to Clune.

and they have refused to meet all scheduled appointments. We have officially requested an FBI investigation and our client remains adamant that is the appropriate venue for her to discuss her trauma. 3/4 — John Clune (@CluneEsq) September 25, 2018

Ms. Ramirez is ready to swear to the FBI under penalty of perjury. Why won’t the Senate Judiciary Committee welcome that? 4/4 — John Clune (@CluneEsq) September 25, 2018

“Our client remains adamant that is the appropriate venue for her to discuss her trauma,” Clune wrote. “Ms. Ramirez is ready to swear to the FBI under penalty of perjury. Why won’t the Senate Judiciary Committee welcome that?”

Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, also requested an FBI investigation but was denied. Her hearing about her allegations, which says happened while she and Kavanaugh were in high school, is scheduled for Thursday. The vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is scheduled for Friday.