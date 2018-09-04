Recho Omondi’s Designs Are ‘One Big Personal Diary’

Recho Omondi. Photo: Coutesy of Recho Omondi

Recho Omondi started designing her own clothes while working as a pattern-maker, salesperson, and nanny. In 2014, she launched her own brand, and now she’s responsible for some of the coolest outfits on Insecure . She may be best known for her hand-stitched sweatshirts and graphic tees, but her collection also includes a plethora of tailored pants, sequined dresses, and gorgeous draping (case in point: her deep chocolate-brown nude Henley gown. She doesn’t show at New York fashion week, which only adds to her cool factor; if you know, you know. We spoke with the designer about the inspiration behind her brand, flip-flops, and good and bad trends.

What is the inspiration behind your brand?

It’s one big personal diary.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

With a Tom Dixon candle.

What would you never wear?

Flip-flops.

What’s your dream vacation?

Anywhere that gets me outside of my own head.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

Future Shock by Alvin Toffler.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment/office?

The thrifted desks.

Last show you binge-watched?

The Handmaids Tale.

What’s your go-to dinner-party meal?

I’m not a big food person.

What is a trend that you like right now?

Sweatpants.

One you don’t understand?

Bad graphic design.

Shoes you wear most often?

Dirty Reebok Classics.

